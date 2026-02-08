Taylor Swift Cheers On Olympic Athletes With Inspiring Video Message

Taylor Swift delivered a heartfelt message to athletes competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics during the opening ceremony on Friday, February 6.

The 36-year-old pop superstar shared a pre-recorded video, expressing admiration for the hard work and dedication of Olympians from around the world.

"Hi, it's Taylor. I just wanted to send a message to all the athletes that are competing in the Olympics," Swift said. "I just wanted to say thank you."

In her message, Swift acknowledged the sacrifices athletes make to reach the Olympic stage.

"Getting to learn your stories and see everything that you've sacrificed and all your determination and hard work and passion, everything that's gotten you to this point where you're so excellent at something, it's just really inspiring," she said.

According to People, she also expressed gratitude for the opportunity fans have to witness these incredible performances.

"I am very grateful for everything you've done to get to this point in your life and grateful that you've brought us all along with you on this journey so we get to watch you do this," Swift added.

She concluded with warm wishes: "I just hope that you have a wonderful Olympic Games, wishing you all the best of luck and a safe journey and I hope that this is an experience that you will cherish for the rest of your life."

Taylor Swift Drops Cameo-Filled 'Opalite' Video

The Milano Cortina Winter Olympics kicked off at the San Siro Olympic Stadium in Milan with a star-studded opening ceremony.

Mariah Carey performed a mash-up of the Italian classic "Nel Blu Dipinto di Blu" and her 2025 song "Nothing Is Impossible," setting a festive tone for the Games, US Magazine reported.

Swift's video message coincided with the release of her music video for "Opalite," the second single from her album The Life of a Showgirl.

The star-studded video features cameos from actors Cillian Murphy, Domhnall Gleeson, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lewis Capaldi, and even Graham Norton.

Swift explained that the concept for the video "crash landed into [her] imagination" while promoting her album on "The Graham Norton Show" in October 2025.

"I had this thought that it would be wild if all of our fellow guests on the Graham Norton show that night, including Graham himself, could be a part of it too. Like a school group project but for adults, and it isn't mandatory," Swift said of her creative process.

"To my delight, everyone from the show made the effort to time travel back to the '90s with us and help with this video. You might even recognize some friendly faces from The Eras Tour."