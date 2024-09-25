Mandy Moore Announces Birth of Daughter Louise: 'Our Absolute Dream Girl'

Congratulations are in oder for Mandy Moore after welcoming her third baby!

The singer and actress took to her Instagram on September 25 to share the news that she had given birth to her third child, a daughter named Louise.

"Lou is here! Louise Everett Goldsmith arrived happy, healthy, expeditiously and right in time for Virgo season," she wrote in the caption of the post.

"She is our absolute dream girl and her big brothers are already as obsessed with her as we are. Endlessly grateful for our family of 5 (and our very own big three) and soaking in every moment of this special time. 💓💓💓," Moore continued.

Fans in the comments section were quick to celebrate Moore and her new bundle of joy.

"We love Virgos! Congratulations on your big three," wrote one person. "Whoa Mandy! Congrats!!!! That honestly flew by (for me)," shared another. Another fan chimed in: "Congratulations on the safe arrival of your daughter."

Moore, 40, and her husband Taylor Goldsmith are parents to two other children; son August, 3, and son Oscar, 22 months.

It wasn't until June that the 'This is Us' alum announced her third pregnancy on Instagram. In her post, she revealed that they would be having a girl alongside a picture of her two sons wearing T-shirts that read "Big" and "Middle."

"The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can't wait for these boys to have a baby sister. 💓💓💓," she captioned the post.

Moore and Goldsmith, 39, met back in May 2015 when the actress outed herself as a Dawes fan — the band Goldsmith is in — on social media. Goldsmith saw the post and they began communicating.

"Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks, Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!" she told People.

Moore and her husband then married in 2018.

"I feel incredibly understood and supported. I feel incredibly lucky to have somebody who is like, 'I got your back.' I found the right person and I feel like we can handle anything together," she told the 'People' of their romance.

Before her marriage to the record producer and songwriter, Moore was married to singer Ryan Adams from 2009-2016.