Mandy Moore Tells Critics to 'F Off' After Sharing Family's GoFundMe During LA Fires

Mandy Moore has hit back at critics questioning her decision to share a GoFundMe for her in-laws, who lost everything in the devastating Eaton Fire.

The actress and singer shared the fundraiser on Instagram, explaining that her brother-in-law, Griff, and his wife, Kit, are expecting their first baby in just weeks and need help rebuilding their lives.

"Yesterday, my brother-in-law and sister-in-law Griff & Kit lost their home and everything they own in the Eaton Fire," Moore wrote in her post. "Griff is a touring musician and also lost his entire arsenal of drums/percussion he uses to make a living."

The Eaton Fire, one of several wildfires ravaging Los Angeles, has destroyed numerous homes and left families scrambling to recover.

Moore's main home narrowly escaped most of the destruction, though parts of it, including her husband Taylor Goldsmith's home studio, were lost. (Goldsmith fronts the rock band Dawes.)

Mandy Moore Strikes Back in Insta Post

In her post, Moore addressed trolls accusing her of not personally supporting her family.

"People questioning whether we're helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money Google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic," she wrote.

"Of course we are," Moore added. "We just lost most of our life in a fire, too. Kindly F OFF. No one is forcing you to do anything."

Organized by a family friend, the GoFundMe aims to help Griff and Kit rebuild. Moore said she shared the link because people had asked how they could support the family during this difficult time.

The wildfires have sparked widespread concern in Southern California, with at least 35,000 acres burned and 10 lives lost so far.

While the cause of the fires remains under investigation, some celebrities like Henry Winkler and Chris Brown have speculated about arson.

Moore's emotional plea sheds light on the personal toll the fires have taken on her family and community. "We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support," she shared in an earlier update.

For those wanting to assist Moore's family, you can contribute to the GoFundMe — Help The Goldsmiths Rebuild After Devastating Fire Loss — here.