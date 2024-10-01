Britney Spears Shares How a 'Dangerous' Accident Nearly Burned Her Face— Fans Shocked

Britney Spears left her fans shocked when she candidly shared a "dangerous" experience she had inside her home that almost burned off her face.

In a video update she shared on her Instagram Monday, the Princess of Pop detailed the fire accident she had earlier this year when she tried using her fireplace.

"I was in my room and I turned the fire on and, all of a sudden, it blew up in my face. The times it's done it before, I quit so I always get my security to come in and light it for me because I was scared it was going to blow up," the 42-year-old pop singer said while seemingly taking on a British accent.

Spears continued that six months ago, she thought of lighting the fireplace on her own. But when she did, "it literally blew into my face and it took all my eyelashes off, my eyebrows" as well as her "baby hair."

According to the "Oops I Did It Again" hitmaker, she immediately feared that she might need to rush to the emergency room thinking her "face was on fire" because "it hurt to just touch." Thankfully, her discomfort went away after taking three doses of Tylenol.

Spears did not provide photos of any injuries or specify when the incident occurred. She described the experience as "pretty scary," but indicated she was okay.

"It was really bad, but all is good now. It happens," she finally said while recalling the incident.

Many fans were shocked by the revelation and couldn't help but worry for her after hearing what happened.

"Poor Britney! Glad you are ok! Take care of yourself," one fan commented on Pop Base's tweet featuring a copy of the video Spears shared on her Instagram but is no longer available on her account as of this writing.

"I'm so sorry to hear that, Britney. It must have been such a tough experience. ... Sending lots of love your way," another fan wrote.

Someone else added, "You're incredibly brave to share this terrifying experience with us, and we're so relieved you're okay!"

Others took notice of her accent while recounting the incident.

"It seems that after the fire incident, it turns her from speaking America (sic) to start having British accent. Anyway, sorry for the ugly occurrence," read one comment.

"Lol I know this is supposed to be serious but why does she randomly have a British accent?" another person wrote.

