Green Day has found themselves on the banned list again.

Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong sparked an uproar from the city of Las Vegas after he made a comment about the city when the group was performing during a concert in San Francisco.

The comment began with Armstrong sharing his thoughts on the MLB team Oakland A's and took a turn toward he team's owner, John Fisher, and his decision to move the team to Las Vegas.

"We don't take s--t from people like f---ing John Fisher... I hate Las Vegas," Armstrong said. "It's the worst s—hole in America."

Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong slamming the A’s owner and Las Vegas. At his show last night he said “I f—— hate Las Vegas. It’s the worst s—hole in America.” I think he’s in the minority. 43 million visited Vegas last year? @LVCVA #GreenDay

🎥 Gabriel Hernandez pic.twitter.com/6hgM0zw0Yu — Chris Maathuis (@sports8) September 21, 2024

In response to Armstrong's comment, two Las Vegas radio stations have now banned Green Day's music from being played. KOMP 92.3 in Vegas said they would no longer play the music.

"KOMP 92.3 has pulled any and all Green Day from our playlist. It's not us, Billie...it's you. #vegas4ever, the station said.

Another Las Vegas radio station, X107.5, shared that they would also be pulling Green Day's music from their rotation.

"In response to Armstrong's inflammatory comments the station is banning all Green Day music, effective immediately. Sin City heard him loud and clear—and X107.5 is not having it," the station said via USA Today.

Green Day has not responded to their music being dropped from the stations as of reporting. The group is currently on tour and has international dates planned for most of next year.

It's also not the first time that the group has made headlines for one of their recent shows. Over the summer, the band hosted a concert at Comerica Park in Detroit when Armstrong and the band left the stage in the middle of a song.

Detroit police later confirmed that a drone was flown into the venue causing the interruption.