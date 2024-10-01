Former Contestant Felsmere Returns to 'The Voice,' Impressing Judges After 13 Years

An artist has graced "The Voice" stage again after a hiatus of 13 years.

This contestant, now known as Felsmere previously competed on the show and has become the first to return after being part of a team.

After revisiting the pilot episode in 2011, one can notice Kelsey Rey, a 20-year-old contestant, shining in the blind auditions.

Impressing Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, and CeeLo Green, Kelsey received a Three-Chair Turn for her rendition of Estelle's "American Boy."

Opting to join Team CeeLo, she later faced off against The Thompson Sisters with Natasha Bedingfield's "Unwritten" in the Battles, ultimately leading to her temporary exit from "The Voice" competition.

Despite her early elimination during the Battles, Felsmere made a remarkable comeback thirteen years later at 33. This time, she brought a fresh sound and a newfound sense of self-assurance, becoming the first contestant to re-enter the competition after being on a team.

Now, Felsmere enchanted the audience and judges with her rendition of "Some Kind of Wonderful" during the episode aired on September 30, earning a spot on Gwen Stefani's team.

"Season 1 was the best experience of my life, but I was young and timid. I'm coming back with a new sound, and I hope the coaches love it," she said.

It's also worth noting that in the years leading to her "The Voice" return, Felsmere has curated her social media platforms to highlight her musical creations.

Among her recent releases, "Tables Turned" has stood out as a fan favorite, garnering more than 360,000 streams on Spotify. Her songs "Operate On Me" and "Doses" have also gained significant traction online.

Felsmere's comeback defies convention and underscores the changing dynamics of "The Voice" competition. There's no specific rule that a previous contestant couldn't audition again for the succeeding seasons.

