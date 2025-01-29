Ryan Whyte Maloney, Season 6 'The Voice' Contestant, Dead at 44 from Suicide

Ryan Whyte Maloney, a former contestant on the hit singing show The Voice, has died at 44.

His death was confirmed on Jan. 28 by the Clark County Office of the Coroner in Las Vegas. People reports that the singer died by a gunshot wound to the head and his death has been ruled a suicide.

The news came as a shock to many as Maloney had posted to his social media accounts the day prior to his death. In a video posted to his Instagram Stories, Maloney appeared to be at a bar, People reports.

The singer is best known for appearing on season 6 of the reality singing competition, where he was coached by country singer Blake Shelton. During his time on The Voice, Maloney made it to Shelton's top five finalists. In the blind auditions, all of the judges of the show at the time turned their chairs for him after he performed "Lights" by Journey.

Maloney was eventually eliminated on the show when he reached the playoffs. He performed Shinedown's "Second Chance," but was ultimately cut from the program.

He released his debut album Where I've Been in 2015, according to a product listing on Amazon.

Maloney grew up in Traverse City, Michigan and played multiple instruments growing up, including the drums and violin. He first got his musical start as a frontman for the group Indulge, but left to start a solo career in 2015.

The singer previously reflected on his time on the show in a lengthy Instagram post.

"Story time Ok! here's a funny positive story. I was at home all depressed after the Voice. I was trying to pick up the pieces of putting my life together and was getting used to waking up to 60,000 Facebook messages of people who said they knew me that was hilarious and I got a call from 'The Voice' asking me to come back to do the finale and here it is best time of my life ever!" he wrote while sharing a clip from the show.

His coach, Shelton, has not released a statement about Maloney's passing.