'The Voice' Alum Ryan Whyte Maloney Dies Amid Custody Struggles, Fiancée Reveals

"The Voice" 2014 Alum Ryan Whyte Maloney tragically died by suicide on Jan. 28 following an intense custody battle with his ex-wife.

The Clark County Coroner confirmed his passing, which occurred in Las Vegas after a confrontation with his fiancée, Zana, early that morning.

The 44-year-old and Zana were reportedly seen arguing while leaving the New York casino. During the altercation, Maloney took a handgun from his car's glove compartment, DailyMail said.

According to Zana, she heard two gunshots before witnessing him collapse. The couple had been facing mounting tension in their personal lives due to an ongoing eight-month custody dispute over Maloney's four children.

Zana told TMZ that the custody battle, in which Maloney was willing to share custody but his ex-wife sought primary custody, had been wearing on him emotionally. She also revealed that Maloney had struggled with mental health issues for years and had been working on them before his tragic death.

She recalled that although a police report suggested Maloney had called her derogatory names during their argument, she insisted he never spoke to her that way. Instead, Zana said she felt powerless in that moment, unable to stop him from taking his own life.

In the aftermath, Zana expressed frustration with the police's handling of the situation. She stated that they pressured her for an immediate statement when she needed time to process the events.

Despite the pain, she shared that Maloney had been disturbed by something shortly before his death, but he had not disclosed what it was.

To honor Maloney's life, a celebration will take place at Ole Red in Las Vegas, a venue owned by "The Voice" coach Blake Shelton. Zana confirmed that Maloney's remains will be cremated, and his ashes will be scattered in a lake near his hometown of Traverse City, Michigan.

Maloney's fiancée remembered him fondly for his ability to inspire others and his positive influence on his fans. She described him as an exceptional father, friend, and musician.