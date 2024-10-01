Ken Page, Broadway Star and Voice of Oogie Boogie, Dead at 70

Ken Page, a veteran voice actor and Broadway star, has passed away at the age of 70.

His representative, Lance Kirkland, announced the news of his passing on Tuesday and shared details about the star's final moments. Kirkland told TMZ that Page passed away "very peacefully" in his home in St. Louis on September 30. Kirkland shared that Page had sat down in his chair and then passed away in his sleep.

"He was a beautiful, talented man who was larger than life. Ken was loved and adored by so many and will be missed so much," Kirkland added.

Page was most known for his ionic voice role as Oogie Boogie in the Nightmare Before Christmas, a bug-filled burlap sack who liked to gamble. Danny Elfman, the musician and composer who performed with Page as the singing voice of Jack Skellington and composed The Nightmare Before Christmas' music, spoke out about Page's passing.

"I'm still stunned by last night's terrible news. Ken Page died suddenly. He was the one and only Oogie Boogie Man. He was simply one of the best, most generous souls I know. Full of life and overflowing with joy. Talented and then some. Ken, my friend, you will be deeply missed," Elfman wrote on X.

Page was born and raised in St. Louis and made his Broadway appearance in 1975 when he starred in The Wiz. He was on Broadway for more than two decades and he appeared in other notable productions like Guys and Dolls, Ain't Misbehavin' and Cats.

Page starred in several movies as well. He appeared in All Dogs Go to Heaven and Showgirls, among others.