James Blunt Says He'll Change His Name to 'Whatever the Public Wants' if He Tops the Charts Again

James Blunt's name is known all around the world, however, his fans may soon have to call him something different.

In honor of his debut album, Back To Bedlam, turning 20 this year, Blunt has made a promise to his fans if the album goes to No. 1 on the charts.

Speaking to Radio X's Chris Moyles, Blunt said that if the album tops the charts, he will change his name to "whatever the public wants."

"I have signed up to changing my name to whatever the public want – they can change my name," he said, according to the Metro U.K.

"It's a genuine thing. I swear on my life and the life of my one fan – Brian from Glasgow – I will change my name should it hit number one," Blunt added. "Yeah. I swear on Brian's life and my life. To whatever the public want – and of course the public are going to kind, they're not going to go for anything that rhymes with Blunt are they? But you know, as long as it's not, you know, Blunty McBluntface."

Back To Bedlam landed Blunt some of his biggest hits when it was released. The record contained the hits "You're Beautiful," "High," "Wisemen," and "Goodbye My Lover."

Elsewhere in the interview, Blunt talked about the successful string of singles and how it launched his career.

"'High' was the first single. So we put out 'High,' and that got a bit of radio visibility, all over Radio X at that stage – this is my natural home!" he shared. "And then we put 'Wisemen' out, and the album got into the top 20 and then came the killer, 'You're Beautiful,' in 2005 at that stage, and the rest is a terrible, terrible history!"

Back To Bedlam previously spent 10 weeks on top of the U.K. albums chart and spent a total of 40 weeks in the top 10.