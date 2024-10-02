Jennifer Hudson's Talk Show Crew Is the Ultimate Hype Team for Gwen Stefani and Saweetie

Jennifer Hudson's talk show crew are singing the praises of the show's guests, the latest being Gwen Stefani and Saweetie.

In viral videos circulating on the social media platform X, the staff members of The Jennifer Hudson Show can be seen hyping up both Stefani and Saweetie right before they go onstage to film.



In the first clip, Stefani can be seen walking to the set of the show when the crew members greet her by singing a version of one of her iconic hits, "Hollaback Girl."

"It's Gwen. Gwen S-T-E-F-A-N-I!" the crew chants.

Shocked by this, the singer walks down the hallway past the crew and does a little dance as she goes along. At times, she shakes her head with disbelief that she's greeted with such a warm welcome.

By the time Stefani reaches the end of the hallway, the crew launches into the full version of the song.

"A few times I've been around that track / So it's not just gonna happen like that / 'Cause I ain't no hollaback girl / I ain't no hollaback girl," they sing to her.

At the end of the performance, Stefani can be seen walking arm-in-arm with a crew member clearly elated at the experience.

Stefani is not the only musical superstar that got a warm welcome from the crew of The Jennifer Hudson Show. Saweetie also got a rousing entrance courtesy of the crew.

Similar to Stefnai, Saweetie appears and is greeted by the crew. This time around, the crew is singing one of Saweetie's signature songs, "Icy Girl."

"Icy, icy, icy, icy," the crowd chants as Sweetie uses her hand on her head to act as if she is looking through a crowd.

All smiles in the clip, she ends the video by blowing a kiss to everyone that was involved in the surprise.

Both Stefani and Saweetie have new music out. Saweetie released her song "Is It the Way" earlier this year while Stefani is gearing up to release her new album Bouquet on November 15. She shared the song "Somebody Else's" last month.