Blake Shelton Reflects on His Marriage to Gwen Stefani: 'We Only Have One Regret'

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are still going strong after nearly a decade together, but the country star admits there's one thing he wishes had happened differently.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, Shelton opened up about his relationship with Stefani and shared the one regret they both carry — a romantic one.

"We literally just have so much fun together, and the only regret that we have is that we didn't find each other until late in life, you know?" Shelton said. "But [we] also know that we had to go through everything we went through to get us to there. But we're just grateful, and we have fun."

A Relationship Built on Friendship and Fun

Shelton, 47, credits their close bond to their deep friendship.

"She's my best friend; that's the best way I know to say it, and it's not something that we have to really think about — it's just there," he said. "And we have fun with it — maybe that's the key. We have so much fun together. Whether we're having a cup of coffee in the morning, watching a movie, or performing in an arena somewhere."

The pair began dating in 2015 after meeting on "The Voice." At the time, both were going through public divorces — Shelton from Miranda Lambert and Stefani from Gavin Rossdale.

Finding Each Other Through Shared Heartbreak

Their relationship began with a mutual understanding of heartbreak. When Shelton disclosed his divorce to "The Voice" team, Stefani privately approached him to share her own experience.

"[I felt] exposed somehow, you know?" Stefani told Harper's Bazaar. "But it was like being handed this gift of a friend who was going through the exact same thing at the exact same time."

For Shelton, the timing felt like fate.

"Gwen saved my life," he told Billboard. "Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can't even imagine the similarities in our divorces."

Shelton and Stefani married in July 2021 in a private ceremony at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch. The wedding, attended by about 40 guests, was designed to be small and family-focused.

"They purposely kept the wedding simple," a source told PEOPLE. "They didn't want a circus. In the end, they just wanted to have this moment with their loved ones."

Shelton even built a chapel on the property to host the ceremony, with family as the central theme.

"They're a very family-oriented couple, and that's exactly what the wedding was about," the source added. "Family was at the center of everything."