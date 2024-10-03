Kesha Says She's Making Moves to 'Dismantle' the Music Industry: 'They Should Be F**king Terrified'

Kesha is ready for some changes to happen in the music industry, and she wants to be the person behind them.

The "Praying" songstress has long been open about her difficulties that she faced in the music industry, now she wants to "dismantle" the establishment and start from scratch for her upcoming musical chapter.

In an interview with Elle, Kesha spoke about her plans to upend the music industry and why she wants to do so.

"The music industry should be f---ing terrified of me. Because I'm about to make some major moves and shift this s--t. I really want to dismantle it piece by piece and shine light into every corner. I hope my legacy is making sure it never happens to anybody ever again," she told the publication.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kesha continued to assert her independence in her next chapter and shared her newfound joy is an act of "defiance" against those that have come out against her.

"I really think that my joy is such a feminist act of defiance. And to everyone who has supported me, and to anyone who's a survivor out there, know that the energy of support toward me also flows through me to them," Kesha revealed.

Over the years, Kesha has been open about the struggles that she faced in the music industry over the years, mainly, her long legal battle with producer Dr. Luke whom Kesha accused of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse.

Both Kesha and Dr. Luke engaged in what would become a 10-year legal battle that would ultimately end up in Kesha being freed from Dr. Luke's Kemosabe Records and RCA.

After she and Dr. Luke parted ways, Kesha spoke with Forbes about finally being an independent artist.

"I feel free for the first time since I was 18 years old. I so appreciate every single person that has streamed 'Joyride,' and I love the videos that are being made. I've spent almost 10 years in litigation and millions of dollars in legal fees. This joy has been hard-fought for me, so I love that people are ready to 'Joyride' with me," she told people.

Kesha has since released her first independent single called "Joyride" and is gearing up to release a new album in 2025, according to Variety

"I am proud to announce this partnership for the distribution of my music through Kesha Records. My name has become synonymous with transparency, integrity, and safety, and I want to ensure that these values are upheld for myself and any future artists signed to my label. Music has the power to connect the world, and I aspire for my work to be a beacon of light and goodness. I am excited to take control of my narrative and rewrite my story in the music business," Kesha said in a statement via Variety.