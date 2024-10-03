Zach Bryan Also Lost His Girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry for 1 Week Over Taylor Swift Twitter Drama

Zach Bryan and Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia's romance was also affected due to the country singer randomly dissing both Taylor Swift, and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce and drawing the full wrath of the Swifties on X.

LaPaglia has now addressed the rumors that the couple broke up and shared that they had indeed "separated" for a brief stint amid the public fallout.

Speaking to Barstool Sports for their BFFs podcast, LaPaglia shared that it was a "bad" week for her.

"That was a really bad week for me. I deleted all of my social media," she told Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards.

"I don't want to speak for Zach, but he kind of spoke for himself on Instagram. He's just going through a lot of personal s--- and I feel like I'm taking the brunt of all of it," LaPaglia explained.

She then clarified that she was taking the brunt of the backlash from the internet.

"It was a bad week where we... I mean, it's crazy. We don't post each other for a week and it took the internet by storm. He's going through a lot of personal stuff and I went home and just separated [myself]," LaPaglia added.

While it is unclear if they officially called it quits for that week that the couple spent apart, LaPaglia shared that she and Bryan are in a much better place at the moment.

"We're together now and everything's OK," she concluded.

In September, Bryan took to his Twitter account to seemingly throw shade at Swift when he posted a tweet that read: "eagles > chiefs Kanye > Taylor who's with me."

The post created controversy given Swift and Kanye West's years-long feud that dates back nearly two decades at this point. It did not end there as Bryan insulted Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs as well in his post.

Bryan got major backlash from Swifties for his remark and subsequently deactivated his social media accounts. However, he did come back on to issue an apology to Swift.

"For the record guys I wasn't coming for Taylor the other night. I was drunkenly comparing two records and it came out wrong. I know there's a lot of stuff that clouds around Ye and I was speaking purely musically. I love Taylor's music and pray you guys know I'm human and tweet stupid things often. Hope one day I can explain this to her," Bryan said in his apology.

"Twitter gets me in trouble too much and I'd say it's best I stay off it," he added.

The feud garnered national attention and commentator Megyn Kelly gave her two cents on the situation where she said that Bryan "was very dumb" for apologizing to Swift and asked him "where are your balls?"