Zach Bryan Caught in Late-Night Bar Clash, Allegedly Drops Offensive Slur

Country music star Zach Bryan found himself in the middle of controversy after a heated late-night exchange at a bar in New York City's West Village.

The 28-year-old artist, known for his hit "Something in the Orange," allegedly used an offensive slur during the incident, which was captured on video by a patron wearing Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

According to reports, the altercation began around midnight when Bryan and his group were invited to play pool. Witnesses claim that after losing three rounds, the singer's demeanor abruptly shifted.

The situation escalated when a bar patron, recording with his smart glasses, told Bryan, "I'm not trying to record your a**. I'm trying to record my s**t with my friends, for memories that I want to have, to have fun and you're just being a d****e."

In response, Bryan allegedly fired back, saying, "That's the gayest thing I've ever heard." The patron and his group reacted with surprise as Bryan began to walk away, US Magazine said.

Earlier in the night, the singer had commented on the glasses, even trying them on and jokingly saying, "You're gonna see some terrible things tonight."

#ZachBryan was at a bar Monday night in NYC's West Village, where he was invited to play pool with some other patrons ... but things got heated, and it was all captured on Ray-Ban Meta glasses 👀 Full story here: https://t.co/pQrVwEgg2v pic.twitter.com/BfjJP6uMlB — TMZ (@TMZ) February 19, 2025

Zach Bryan's Bar Clash Sparks New Controversy

Witnesses told TMZ that Bryan and his friends had repeatedly asked the group to stop filming them, but the recording continued. Shortly after the verbal clash, Bryan's friends paid the bill, and the group left the bar.

According to DailyMail, this incident follows a pattern of high-profile controversies for Bryan. Just months ago, he made headlines when an audience member threw a can at him during a concert in Portland.

Frustrated, Bryan paused the performance and addressed the crowd, asking, "All right, who threw it? Let's not be d***s, huh? Throwing stuff at concerts?" He then tossed the can back into the audience before continuing his set.

Bryan has also been in the public eye due to his tumultuous split from Barstool Sports personality Brianna Chickenfry.

The couple ended their 15-month relationship in October, and Bryan shared a heartfelt statement on Instagram. Brianna and I have broken up, and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart," he wrote, adding that he had struggled personally over the past year.

Following the breakup, Brianna publicly criticized Bryan, alleging that he had offered her a $12 million nondisclosure agreement, which she refused to sign. Bryan later took to Instagram in January, lashing out at online critics.

"All you f*****g weird couch warriors attacking and belittling my friends on the internet because you're assuming I have a girlfriend are weird as hell and should be studied for science," he posted, denying rumors about his romantic life.