Zach Bryan Considers Stepping Back from Public Life Amid Backlash Over Breakup

Zach Bryan is considering taking a step back from the spotlight and has defended his friends in the process.

The singer posted a series of lengthy posts to his Instagram story on January 9. In the post, he revealed that he no longer wants to be attached to music.

"Also all you f--in couch warriors attacking and belittling my friends on the internet because you're assuming I have a girlfriend are weird as hell and should be studied for science," he wrote in a post.

"Everyone wonders why I quit touring and don't want to be attached to music anymore meanwhile you're calling my friends ugly and harassing them?"

"I'm not asking for sympathy but going for my - friends - is so low and so messed up? Apparently I've [had] four different girlfriends in like two weeks meanwhile my friends and me are just laughing and hanging out like we always have," he continued.

Bryan revealed that he does not plan on having a romantic relationship anytime soon, but that he has friends in his life that he cares for.

The singer previously went through a very public breakup with Brianna LaPaglia, more widely known as Brianna Chickenfry. After their breakup, she threatened to release tapes that served as evidence of abuse by Bryan.

LaPaglia threatened to upload the clips of the alleged abuse if Bryan did not stop posting her beloved cat, Stump, on social media.

In November, Chickenfry claimed that Bryan had taken Stump "out of spite" when he left their place. She has since appeared at the Golden Globes wearing her "revenge" dress.

Bryan has continued his statement, sharing that he is owed "love, laughter, and good people in my life" in a second post.

"No matter how bad of a person you think I am, go ahead and come for me. I can take all the hatred because I'm not a child. But do not come for my friends who do nothing but love and care for me," he added.

"Everyone wants you to have fun and make great music but you guys are making it really hard to do that with my friends getting insulted and death threats every day," Bryan shared.

In the following posts, Bryan called trolls "weird a--holes" and shared that he can handle the bullies on the internet.

Bryan ended his lengthy statements by saying that he will be logging off of social media for a while.

Among the drama between Bryan and LaPaglia emerged a diss song about the singer as well as the revelation that Bryan is known as "a horrible person" in music circles.