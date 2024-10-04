Troye Sivan Says He's 'Considering' Dating Women Amid Single Streak

Troye Sivan is open to see what life has in store for him.

The openly gay singer has taken to TikTok to share that he is not opposed to the idea of dating women in the future and that he is actually "considering" it.

"Lately, I have been getting TikToks like from girls who, I don't know, think I'm hot and I'm considering it," he began.

"I still don't have a boyfriend and it's been a f---king long time. So, maybe it is time to switch. Give it a go if you know what I mean. Let's try this together," Sivan added.

"I can't promise anything. I don't know what I am doing. Yeah, I don't know," he concluded.

Sivan has long been open about his identity as a gay man in the past and publicly announced his identity in a YouTube video, He previously spoke to People about his decision to not come out until he had already launched his career.

"I was about to sign my record deal, and I really wanted to be in charge of how I came out. I didn't want anyone to take that away from me. I wanted to start going out and going to gay clubs and meeting boys, and I wanted to write songs about love that were true and genuine," he told the publication.

In the years since Sivan came out, the singer has embraced his sexuality and also an androgynous style with sex-positive hits like "Bloom," "Rush" and "My My My!"

Sivan also spoke about paving the way for future generations of LGBTQIA+ people and why it is important to accept yourself in his interview with People.

"Coming out is often spoken about as this thing where you do it, then it's over. But it's a really long journey of undoing and unlearning. It's a million little moments of pushing yourself to love yourself and be proud of yourself," he said.

While Sivan may be proud of who he is, he is not proud of some of the rumors that have been spread about him. In one video posted to his TikTok, he reacted to a blind item that claimed he was using Grindr at every one of his tour stops.

"Straight people are getting way too comfortable. I released an album. I am touring the album with Charli XCX. We are playing 22 shows across the country that are 95% sold out by the way. The only city we're flopping in is Nashville, and it's at 78%" he said.

"But to say that I am touring the country to go on Grindr at every stop, like that's genuinely homophobic. It's a stereotype. Don't sex shame me. I can get laid wherever I want. I can get laid in LA. I'm going on tour because I released an album and because people are buying tickets to come see the show. So f--k you," Sivan added.

Sivan is currently on the Sweat Tour with Charli XCX that is set to conclude on 23 October in Seattle, Washington.