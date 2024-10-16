Malia Obama Spotted at Charli XCX and Troye Sivan's LA Sweat Tour After-Party

It was the after-party, however, that really brought out big names. Actress Lily-Rose Depp was spotted cozying with rapper girlfriend 070 Shake, going public with their relationship in May 2023. K-pop superstar Jennie Kim was also in attendance, seen socializing with Depp and Sivan. Both Depp and Kim starred with Sivan in the controversial HBO show, The Idol.

Malia Obama, who recently premiered her short film The Heart during 2024 Sundance Film Festival, was in attendance as well. Behind the scenes footage captured the young generation of stars posing for pictures and dancing along to electronic music.

Malia Obama at the Spotify ‘SWEAT’ tour after-party in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/HtWVAzggUa — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 16, 2024

Jennie, Lily-Rose Depp, 070 Shake, Troye Sivan, Charli xcx and Simi & Haze at the SWEAT tour after-party. pic.twitter.com/kiImzoi2YH — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) October 16, 2024

The Dare and Simi & Haze are among even more celebrities spotted at the after-party, only confirming Sivan and XCX as pop music's most coveted names.

With one more show slated at the Los Angeles Forum, there's no telling who may arrive on stage next. The Sweat Tour is currently set to conclude on October 23, 2024, in Seattle, Washington.