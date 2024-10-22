Charlie xcx Calls Out Viral 'Apple' Dance Crasher: 'You Don't Wanna Be Like That Guy in LA on The Internet'

A recent video went viral of an unidentified Sweat Tour concert-goer shoving influencer Britney Broski to the side while performing the TikTok "Apple" dance. Occurring during night two of Charli xcx and Troye Sivan's LA run, the moment enraged many, finding the move to be in poor taste.

Brittany Broski being shoved off camera during the Apple dance at #SweatTourLA Night 2 😕 pic.twitter.com/eE2OxM5TvN — xcx source (@xcxsource) October 17, 2024

Staying quiet on the matter, Charli xcx has finally given her input of the situation. Right before the cameras set to show fans performing the "Apple" dance during their San Francisco stop, the British singer shared, "You don't wanna be like that guy in LA on the internet. We're gonna play with you if you look cute!"

This wouldn't be the first time Sweat Tour brought people out of character. As the "Apple" dance's original creator Kelley Heyer was spotlighted during the tour's New York show, an excited concert-goer excitedly joined in, seemingly bulldozing her moment.

Kelley Heyer the Apple dance creator is tonight’s Apple Girl at #SweatTourNYC pic.twitter.com/hPWHFhc7au — 🤠 (@goldencompass13) September 24, 2024

Social media responded heinously, bullying and shaming the crasher for not reading the room. Helley soon came to the defense of the girl, tweeting that there were no hard feelings between the two and that she did not appreciate all the hate the internet was spewing.