Mariah Carey Is 'Not Yet' Ready for Christmas Season Following Mother, Sister's Deaths

Mariah Carey has responded to the calls and requests from her fans to start the countdown to Christmas early.

In a playful post she shared on social media platform X on Wednesday, the 55-year-old diva uploaded a video clip showing her lounging inside a private jet. Her hit song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" starts playing in the background while the captain announces via a microphone that the flight is headed to the North Pole.

Upon hearing the captain's announcement, Carey looks toward the cabin and tells the pilot, "Not yet! Sorry." She then stares directly at the camera to tell her fans, "Always rushing me," as seen in the video.

In the caption, she reiterated that she's still not ready for the Christmas season, writing: "To those asking... Not yet!!!"

To those asking…. Not yet!!! pic.twitter.com/CCejJcDjDs — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2024

Since October kicked off, Carey has been receiving on social media a flurry of comments and questions from her fans, called the Lambs, if she has "defrosted" and ready to start the Christmas countdown. After seeing her response clip, many kept the inside joke running by dropping memes in the comments section.

Some also encouraged Mariah to release a Halloween song, while others said they'll patiently wait for her signal before they start playing her seasonal hit.

"You need a Halloween song to keep us going," one wrote.

Another commented, "Oh, @MariahCarey, personally, I don't think it's too early for that classic song to be played and for you to sing it for us. You want us to wait, we'll wait.

"I'm just gonna keep on waiting underneath the mistletoe until then," quipped someone else.

"Mariah, we love you! Just give us the signal girl and we're ready to blast the song," another commenter added.

"You invented Christmas so we're ready for it," another person stated.

Carey's cheery post comes less than two months after her mom, Patricia, and her estranged sister, Alison, died. The exact causes of their deaths were not disclosed, but reports said Alison had battled health issues related to organ function before her demise.

