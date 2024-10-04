Mariah Carey Gives Chappell Roan Advice on How to Handle Intense Struggles With Fame

Mariah Carey is looking out for Chappell Roan.

The legendary singer gave a new interview where she was asked what advice she would give younger artists, Roan in particular, on how to deal with sudden fame. Carey drew from her own experience to give a thoughtful answer.

"Well, I have been through my share of dramas and it's not fun because you grow up thinking, 'I want to be famous.' I mean, really with me, it was always, 'I want to be a singer. I want to write songs.' But 'I want to be famous' was right there with it. I feel like it was probably because I didn't feel like I was good enough on my own because of the things I went through growing up. And that's not a good way to feel, you know?" Carey told the Associated Press.

The "We Belong Together" songstress then shared the advice she would give to the younger artists on the rise.

"But my advice would be try your hardest to go into this industry with a love of your talent or what's really real for you. You know, if it's like, 'I want to be famous. I want to run around with those people, whoever they are, the famous people,' then it's probably not the best idea," she concluded.

Roan has opened up on several occasions about her struggle with her rapid accent to fame over the last year. She has scored her first top hit with "Good Luck, Babe!" and a top 2 album with The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, but has experienced the pitfalls that has come with it.

In September, she sat down with The Face to speak about the perils of fame and she likened it to abuse.

"This industry and artistry f------ thrive on mental illness, burnout, overworking yourself, overextending yourself, not sleeping. You get bigger the more unhealthy you are. Isn't that so f----- up?" Roan said.

"I told myself, if this ever gets dangerous, I might quit. It's dangerous now, and I'm still going. But that part is not what I signed up for," she added.

"The vibe of this — stalking, talking s--- online, [people who] won't leave you alone, yelling at you in public — is the vibe of an abusive ex-husband," Roan concluded.

The pressures of fame have definitely gotten to Roan, and she recently abruptly canceled her appearance at the All Things Go festival. In her statement to her Instagram Stories, Roan revealed that things have gotten "overwhelming" for her.

"I apologize to people who have been waiting to see me in NYC & DC this weekend at All Things Go, but I am unable to perform. Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it," she said.

"I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my

health. I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding. Be back soon xox," Roan concluded.

Roan has also been the subject of criticism during this presidential election season due to controversial comments she made that she later had to clarify, noting she would not be voting for Donald Trump in the upcoming election.