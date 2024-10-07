Chaka Khan's Triumphant Return at the AMAs Clouded with Vocal Doubts

The iconic Chaka Khan and drummer Sheila E. were symbols of female trailblazers in the music world during the 2024 American Music Awards.

They paid homage to the remarkable achievements of female artists with a vibrant performance of the Queen of Funk's classic hit "I'm Every Woman."

.@ChakaKhan and Sheila E. are bringing that #AMAs50 legendary E N E R G Y ⚡️



Watch NOW on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/H3bLRogoWs — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 7, 2024

Amid cheers and applause, fans tuning in at the AMAs erupted in joy as they witnessed Chaka's triumphant return to the stage.

Every single time I hear “I’m every woman” Ngl, I just feel the strong urge to say “Chaka Khan!, Chaka Khan!” on behalf of Aunty Whitney 😂 #AMAS #AMAs50 pic.twitter.com/sIoM9p2B7u — Nickeisha Mckenzie (@TheNicksterrr__) October 7, 2024

On X, @jasmineeejada__ said, "Chaka came to SING tonight! I know that's right, Queen!"

Chaka khan at 72 years old sounding better than folks 50 years younger man. One of the 🐐s. Performing I’m every woman at #AMAS and performing with Sheila E 🐐🔥 #chakakhan #sheilae pic.twitter.com/7QtLFpG7Yu — JAYT🇱🇷 (@JaytMusiq) October 7, 2024

@mi02cents also tweeted, "Enjoying #Chakakhan performance of #Iameverywoman I think this is all of our anthem every Woman on earth every cover every #karaoke singer version shoutout to Chaka because she looks amazing."

READ MORE: Stray Kids Pays Homage to NSYNC at AMAs 50th Anniversary Special

Despite the admiration for the singer, a few social media users raised doubts about her vocal performance, suggesting that she may have depended heavily on the backup singers for support.

@Ernest0681485 asked, "Did Chaka sing? I got the impression the backup singers did all the work."

@FaithRouche added, "Sing Chaka!!!!!!!," while @Suspendeda82462 wrote, "What was Chaka on? Looked wasted."

The event also featured electrifying sets by RAYE, Jennifer Hudson, Mariah Carey, and other talented performers, making it a memorable evening of musical tributes.

Chaka also celebrated 50 years of success in the world of music.

This comes amid the R&B legend's announcement for a new theatrical production based on the iconic song, "I'm Every Woman – The Musical." The show is scheduled to debut in autumn 2025.

According to its logline, "Her story will be explored and experienced in flashbacks utilizing the unique concept of a present-day musical within a musical about Chaka Khan herself. A journey of music, love and betrayal, this brand new musical reveals the woman behind the diva."