Madonna Pens Emotional Tribute to Late Brother Christopher After His Death at 63

Madonna is opening up like never before and paying tribute to her brother, Christopher Ciccone, who passed away on October 4.

In a heartfelt post to her Instagram, Madonna remembered her brother for the bond they shared over dance and how close they had become over the years.

"My brother Christopher is gone. He was the closest human to me for so long It's hard to explain our bond. But it grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo," her post began.

"We took each other's hands and we danced through the madness of our childhood. In fact dance was a kind of superglue that held us together. Discovering Dance in our small. Midwestern town saved me and then my brother came along, and it saved him too," Madonna continued.

Madonna then shared how dance had become a safe space for her brother, who was gay, and how their shared love of dance allowed him to follow her to New York.

"My ballet Teacher, also named Christopher- created a safe space for my brother to be Gay. A word that was not spoken or even whispered where we lived. When I finally got the courage to go to New York to become a Dancer. My brother followed. And again we took each other's hands, and we danced through the madness of New York City! We devoured Art and Music And Film like hungry animals. We were in the epicenter of all of these things exploding. We danced through the madness of the AIDS epidemic," she said.

In addition to "good taste," he also had "a sharp tongue, which he sometimes used against me but I always forgave him," the "Like A Prayer" singer added.

"He was in so much pain towards the end. Once again, we held hands We closed our eyes and we danced. Together. I'm glad he's not suffering anymore. There will never be anyone like him. I know he's dancing somewhere.There will never be anyone like him. I know he's dancing somewhere," her post concluded.

Ciccone passed away on October 4 from cancer at the age of 63, ABC reports.

"Christopher Ciccone died peacefully on October 4th, surrounded by his husband and loved ones; surrounded by love. Like his siblings, Christopher came of age in Rochester, Michigan, where both his personal and creative identities bloomed to reveal an expansively artistic soul," a statement to the outlet read.

The Sun reports that Ciccone married British hairstylist Ray Thacker back in 2016 and that he previously chronicled his relationship with Madonna in the book Life With My Sister Madonna.

Madonna's family is no stranger to tragedy as of late. Her stepmother, Joan Ciccone, lost her battle with cancer late last month. Madonna and her brother also grieved the loss of their brother, Anthony, in 2023.