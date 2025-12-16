Ex-Couple Madonna and Guy Ritchie Photographed Together for First Time in 17 Years

Madonna and Guy Ritchie have been photographed together for the first time in 17 years, marking a rare public reunion since their 2008 divorce.

Madonna and Ritchie came together in London on December 12 to support their son Rocco at the launch of his art exhibition, "Talk Is Cheap."

The singer, 67, and the film director, 57, posed alongside Rocco, 25, in front of his artwork, setting aside their long and complicated history for a moment that clearly belonged to their son.

The appearance quickly drew attention, as it was the first time the exes had been seen together in public since the end of their eight-year marriage.

According to ENews, Rocco later shared photos from the night on Instagram and thanked both of his parents for showing up.

"I am proud to be who I am, but I'm even prouder to have both of my parents together in one room supporting me," he wrote.

He explained that the exhibition's title, "Talk Is Cheap," reflects his belief that the artwork should speak for itself.

Madonna Stuns in Red While Guy Ritchie Keeps It Simple

For the event, Rocco wore a long leather coat with gray slacks and a blue button-down shirt. Ritchie kept his look simple in black pants, a black turtleneck, and a plaid jacket.

Madonna stood out in a bold red outfit, wearing sheer tights, gloves, a leather jacket, and knee-high boots.

Both parents attended with their current partners, though they did not pose together as a group.

Madonna was joined by her boyfriend, Akeem Morris, while Ritchie arrived with his wife of 10 years, Jacqui Ainsley.

Madonna and Ritchie tied the knot in 2000, and their son Rocco was born later that same year, PageSix reported.

They also adopted son David Banda in 2008. Their divorce that same year was followed by years of tension, including a highly public custody battle in 2015 when Rocco chose to stay in London with his father.

Madonna later spoke about that time during a September interview on "On Purpose with Jay Shetty," calling it "one of the most painful moments" of her life.

In 2016, the former couple reached an agreement that allowed Rocco to continue living in the United Kingdom.