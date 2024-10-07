Nicki Minaj's Ex Safaree Samuels Causes a Scene With Surprise Appearance at Her Show

Safaree Samuels and Nicki Minaj's relationship may long be over, but that has not stopped him from showing up to one of her tour stops and causing a scene.

The former ex-boyfriend of the femcee was spotted at Minaj's Pink Friday 2 Tour on October 6 wearing denim vest and matching pants.

Safaree spotted at Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 Tour stop in Miami wearing a jean vest. 😭 pic.twitter.com/JBbxRBWE64 — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) October 7, 2024

According to one person on social media, Samuels even came to the event with security guards and was seen getting into it with Minaj's fans, called Barbz, while he was at the concert. This led to him allegedly being escorted out of the show.

Safaree showing up and getting into with Nicki’s fans is insane🤦🏽‍♂️. They had to escort him out of the concert smh. Just let her be #GagCityMiami #GagCityReloaded 🩷 pic.twitter.com/xfuNAUJ40K — TommyH (@_teeharris) October 7, 2024

Safaree really came to Nicki tour date with not only 1, not 2 but 3 security guards ??? 😭 pic.twitter.com/OrplLkHGWe — NATE (@NATERERUN) October 7, 2024

While it is unclear as to if Minaj noticed Samuels in the crowd, she invited her husband Kenneth Petty on stage during her show, which many took to be a jab at Samuels and was done as an action that was influenced by Samuels being in the audience.

pic.twitter.com/Aqui9kcWcr



No Way BROUGHT KENNY ON STAGE WITH SAFAREE WATCHING 😭😭 NICKI Such Sagittarius ♐️ i LOVE IT !!! 🥰🔥👏🏾.. #GagCityMiami — Koree4Real✊🏾📸🛩️ (@superstarboss1) October 7, 2024

Now, many social media users have taken to the internet to express their shock over Samuels coming to Minaj's show despite she and Samuels splitting in 2014 after being together for 12 years.

"None of her ex's ever leave her alone," said one user.

none of her ex’s ever leave her alone 😭😭 — ⛧ (@pinkthereup) October 7, 2024

"He so corny," quipped one person.

He so corny — Nicko Ğ (@bigNicguy0) October 7, 2024

"Can he let it go PLEASE," asked on X user.

can he let it go PLEASE — ms.🎭 (@keraaa_jay) October 7, 2024

"He need a storyline so bad. Just embarrassing," added someone else.

He need a storyline so bad. Just embarrassing — Dr. La Shawn Paul, DSW, LCSW-R (@TheSWDiva) October 7, 2024

"Huhh he obsessed," said another.

Huhh he obsessed — 🇹🇹D Trini Barbie🇹🇹 (@Dopekid65258101) October 7, 2024

After his time at the concert and being dragged by Minaj's fans online, Samuels released his own statement on the matter.

"I'm proud no cap... a lot of yalll will never understand but there is no malice in me... I'm proud," he said via X.

I’m proud no cap… a lot of yalll will never understand but there is no malice in me… I’m proud. — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) October 7, 2024

It does not seem like Minaj and Samuels met up around the time of the event and no video evidence has emerged to suggest or support that they did.

Earlier this year, Samuels appeared on the We in Miami podcast to discuss his former relationship with Minaj.

"I had two of the biggest people in the world [Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill] against me. That made everybody against me. Nobody wanted to be next to me. Nobody wanted to work with me. It just made everything hard. That was a dark time for me," he said, noting how Minaj dated Meek after her relationship with Samuels ended.

After his relationship with Minaj ended, Samuels began airing model Erica Mena. They married in 2019, but ended up divorcing two years later. The former couple shares two children.