Nicki Minaj Slams 'Entitled' Friends in Cryptic Post: 'Most People Don't Want to Earn Money'

On Monday, Nicki Minaj took to her Instagram Stories to share a cryptic message under the hashtag #NickiMail, appearing to call out individuals who expect financial help from her.

"Most people don't want to earn money. They want to be given the money that you've had to earn," she wrote.

She wrote the same on her X.

#NickiMail



Most people don't want to earn money.

They want to be given the money that you've had to earn. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) April 14, 2025

In a longer follow-up, the rapper addressed her fanbase, the Barbz, discussing the challenges of being successful and hiring people close to her, as reported by News.com.au.

She explained that even when someone becomes wealthy, they often have to rely on strangers for professional help—not because friends lack skills, but because personal relationships can complicate business.

Nicki admitted she's previously given jobs to people she's known for years, but it often backfires.

"People you've known forever will want & NEED a position REAL BAD - bills piling up, eviction notices, drowning in debt, children to feed. But for most of them - once they're HIRED... that 11 letter word will more than likely bite them in the a*s within the first month," the artist advised, adding: "Can you guess which word, guys? Entitlement."

She didn't name anyone specifically or go into further detail.

Just recently, Minaj was allegedly the victim of a swatting hoax after police responded to a false report of a shooting at her Hidden Hills residence.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the L.A. County Sheriff's Department received a call on Wednesday, April 9, claiming a friend had fired shots at a Black adult female around 7:05 p.m. and that two suspects dressed in black were present at the scene.

Authorities later determined the call was a swatting attempt—a dangerous prank involving fake emergency reports to trigger an armed police response.

Although officials didn't confirm the home belonged to Minaj, a neighbor told the Times that police had approached her property. The call reportedly came through a business line, which is often used in swatting to make tracing more difficult.

This isn't the first time Nicki Minaj has been targeted in a swatting incident.

Back in June 2023, police responded to a false report alleging child abuse at her home. Just a month later, officers were once again dispatched following another bogus call claiming a shooting had taken place at the property.

Minaj eventually confronted the individual behind the 2023 hoaxes, a woman.

"To the woman who made those swatting calls to my home... #WasItWorthItDumbo," she tweeted out in August of that year.