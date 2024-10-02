Nicki Minaj Seemingly Hits Back at Accusations Her Husband Can't Go to a Park Because of His Sex Offender Status

Nicki Minaj is standing her ground and seemingly hitting back at accusations that her husband cannot be around children's playgrounds.

The "Super Freaky Girl" rapper took to her X account to share a picture of her and her husband, Kenneth Petty, at what appears to be an indoor playground to celebrate their son, Papa Bear's, fourth birthday.

"They used to be giving yall the #fakenews so loud & proud I thought a brain vessel was gon pop. You'd have to have a brain for that tho," Minaj said in the caption of the post.

They used to be giving yall the #fakenews so loud & proud I thought a brain vessel was gon pop. You’d have to have a brain for that tho. #GagCityKansasCity T O N I G H T 🎀🛸🌃 https://t.co/xxMC7rcaBD pic.twitter.com/niTiqibwuC — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 1, 2024

Minaj also shared another post, seemingly poking fun at the matter again.

"I let them run wit a #fakenews drag for years just so I could get this GOOD GOOD laugh. I'm a diff type a heaux. PETTY KANSAS CITY!!!!!!!! TONIGHT IS THE NIGHT, DOLL BABIES!!!!!! Love you," she captioned that one.

I let them run wit a #fakenews drag for years just so I could get this GOOD GOOD laugh. 🤣 I’m a diff type a heaux. PETTY 🤭🥴

KANSAS CITY!!!!!!!! TONIGHT IS THE NIGHT, DOLL BABIES!!!!!! Love you. #GagCityKansasCity pic.twitter.com/87EW0qw3ai — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 1, 2024

A common point of contention on the internet has been Petty's ability to be around children following his past rape case. People reports that Petty was convicted of attempted rape in April 1995 for the assault of a 16-year-old girl. After his conviction, he was sentenced to 18 to 54 months in prison and is listed as a level two registered sex offender in New York state. In total, he spent four years in prison.

In December 2023, Cardi B, who famously has feuded with Minaj over the years, seemingly made a joke on X that Petty cannot be taken to a park.

"Take your man to a park and leave me the f**k alone," she said.

Fans reacted to Minaj's apparent shade toward Cardi B's past comment.

"Clock it MISS DIOR PETTY," read one comment.

Clock it MISS DIOR PETTY — N I q O (@NiqoNguyenn) October 1, 2024

"You my kind of petty," added another.

you my kind of petty — chrissy (@callmechriissyy) October 1, 2024

"You ain't wrong queen," wrote someone else.

You ain’t wrong queen😂😂😂 — ANTOINE JAY (@IAMTOINEJ) October 1, 2024

"They should have left Nicki alone," an X user added.

They should have left Nicki alone — king Kong (@nonickinoclout) October 1, 2024

Cardi B and Minaj's feud dates back to 2017 when Cardi's song "Bodak Yellow" topped the charts, something a solo Minaj song had failed to due up to that point. While Cardi B and Minaj teamed up with Migos for the song "Motorsport," there were rumors of behind-the-scenes drama between the two.

Uproxx reports that Migos added Cardi without consulting Minaj and that Minaj's verse was allegedly changed at the request of Cardi's label, causing more tension.

After that, thing only heated up and even got physical when in September 2018, the pair met at New York Fashion week and Cardi threw a shoe at Minaj. In return, Cardi got a knock on the head from one of Minaj's bodyguards. Since then, the pair have been dropping sneak disses to each other on social media.

Cardi is not the only female rapper to take aim at Minaj for her husband's past charges. Megan Thee Stallion seemingly dissed him on her No. 1 song, "Hiss," which was allegedly in retaliation to Minaj's song "Big Foot."

In the song, she raps about Megan's Law, which is a federal law requiring law enforcement to make information available about registered sex offenders.

"These h--s don't be mad at Megan, these h--s mad at Megan's Law / I don't really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y'all don't want me to start," Megan said on the song.

Once again, Minaj and Megan have musical history together and worked on the song "Hot Girl Summer" in 2019.

While it is unclear as to what exactly caused the fallout, Megan further added fuel to the fire when she appeared on The Breakfast Club to address her song "Hiss."

"I'm saying, a hit dog gon' holler. That's it. Whoever feel it, feel it," Megan said.

Minaj did not take that lying down and hit back at Megan.

"You bringing up 30-year-old tea from when this man was a 15-year-old child. You bringing up 30-year-old tea cause no man will ever f----ing love you, and lying on your dead mother," she said in an Instagram Live.