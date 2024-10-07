Chappell Roan's Massive Crowd Size at ACL Fest Will Shock You

Chappell Roan's rise to the top of the charts and the pop scene only seems to continue to grow with each festival she plays.

On October 6, the "Casual" singer took the stage at Austin City Limits to perform some of her hits songs and to dazzle the audience, who only seemed to grow by the minute.

In a video posted to TikTok, the crowd size of Roan's set was captured, and it showed an entire packed audience from one end of the area to the other.

✨🎵 CHAPPELL ROAN AT ACL! Here’s a glimpse of the crowd during her performance of “Red Wine Supernova” on Sunday of weekend one. I’ve never seen a crowd this massive at a single stage at ACL—what an incredible moment! #ACL2024 pic.twitter.com/ISAfzo3xH4 — John-Carlos Estrada 🎙️ (@Mr_JCE) October 7, 2024

In fact, her crowd size was so big that the Austin Chronicle reports that her set was moved from 4:20pm Saturday to 6:45pm Sunday to account for her growing audience.

That was not the only outlet to report on the massive amounts of people that showed up to hear Roan belt out her tunes. The Austin-American Statesman noted that Roan's set was "one of the biggest sets we've ever seen at ACL Fest went down." However, it is unclear as to how many people were actually at the event as of reporting.

Many of the people the flocked to Roan's show praised the singer for her open advocacy toward the LGBTQIA+ community.

"She is a gay icon. She makes us proud to be here and to be living in Austin, in such a blue (city) surrounded by such a red (state)," Kaylah Bañuelos told the American-Statesman.

"It was one of my favorites from this weekend. I just love her energy ... she really brings the show to the people," Victor Masasia told the publication.

While crowds were pleased with Roan's performance, it would not be the first time that the singer has broken crowd records over the last year.

Midwest Today reports that Roan broke Lollapalooza's record for the biggest crowd in the history of the festival when she performed there in August.

"Chappell's performance was the biggest daytime set we've ever seen. It was a magical moment added to Lolla's DNA," a spokesperson for Lollapalooza told ABC7.

Exact numbers were not revealed, but sources close to Roan and the festival told the outlet that 110,000 people attended the festival each day this year.

Roan has risen to fame over the last year thanks to her hit song "Good Luck, Babe!" which has become a staple in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, her first ever in the region. She also landed the top 20 hit "Hot to Go" as well as other charting songs like "Pink Pony Club" and "Casual." Her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princes, has reached a peak of No. 2 on Billboard's album chart.

While her fame has been historic, Roan has previously spoken about the pitfalls of it. She canceled her scheduled appearances at All Things Go and cited the fact that fame has become "overwhelming."

"I apologize to people who have been waiting to see me in NYC & DC this weekend at All Things Go, but I am unable to perform. Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it," she said.

"I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my health. I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding. Be back soon xox," Roan concluded.