Chappell Roan Clarifies Controversial Election Comments: 'I'm Not Voting For Trump'

Chappell Roan is clearing the air about past comments she made in regard to the upcoming presidential election.

Taking to her Tiktok on September 24, Roan shared that her comments were "taken out of context."

"I have encouraged people to use critical thinking skills to learn about what they're voting for, learn about who they're voting for, and ask questions, and it's being completely taken out of context, per usual," she said.

Previously, Roan received backlash for comments she made in an interview with The Guardian where she doubled down on her nonpartisan stance, saying she has "so many issues with our government in every way."

"There's problems on both sides. I encourage people to use your critical thinking skills, use your vote – vote small, vote for what's going on in your city," Roan continued.

Because of her neutral stance, many people on social media claimed that Roan was a Donald Trump supporter.

"Chappell Roan by playing the ruinously ignorant 'both sides' card effectively endorsed Trump. She could have endorsed someone or just continued not making any statements, but to play that card is an insult to her LGBTQIA+ fans, in my opinion," read one comment.

"Chappell Roan's third time voting in a presidential election and it's all been in the Trump era. Younger generations don't see him as an existential threat because he's always been part of politics in their adult life," added another.

"CHAPPELL ROAN IS A REPUBLICAN CONSERVATIVE STOP LISTENING TO HER MUSIC DONT BUY ANY TICKETS NEXT TIME SHE TOURS BECAUSE SHE IS SO TERRIBLE AND SHE IS GOING TO VOTE FOR TRUMP!!!!!!!!" wrote another X user.

However, Roan has debunked this claim in the TikTok video that she posted where she shared that she would not be voting for Trump.

"Hear from my mouth if you're still wondering: No, I'm not voting for Trump, and yes, I will always question those in power, and those making decisions over other people. I will stand up for what's right and what I believe in. It's always at the forefront of my project, and I'm sorry that you fell for the clickbait," she said.

Elsewhere in the TikTok, Roan re-read the the full quote and explained that while many misinterpreted her comments as passive political neutrality, she thinks it is important to question things.

"Question if some person that tweeted something about something else is even true. It's important to question, because that's how I think we move forward," she said.

"This is my third election voting and the world is changing so rapidly, and I want to be part of the generation that changes things for good, because we need it," Roan added.

"Actions speak louder than words, and actions speak louder than an endorsement," she concluded.

The news of Roan's vote comes as a wave of celebrities have thrown their support behind Kamala Harris, including Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, who have each released their own statements on the matter.