Lizzo Glows and Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss Amid Her Fitness Journey

Lizzo is showing off the work of her hard-earned dedication to fitness.

The "Truth Hurts" rapper took to her Instagram account on October 7 to flaunt her new figure. In the clip, Lizzo can be seen with a full face of makeup and straight hair. She appears in underclothes before changing into a grey sweater and sweat pants. Lizzo completes the look with giant hoop earrings.

"Is it fall yet????" she captioned the post.

People could not say enough positive comments about Lizzo and her new look.

"You look incredible!!" shared one person.

"It's Baddie o'clock!!!!" added another.

"LOOKING GOOD LIZZO!!!" chimed in someone else.

"You loook amazing as always," an Instagram user said.

This is not the first time that Lizzo has flaunted her new, trimmed figure. On October 3, she posted a fashion haul drawing attention to seasonal favorites from her apparel brand, Yitty, while serving up looks.

While Lizzo has been happy with the progress that she has been making with her fitness journey, she has also opened up about one particular moment during this time that made her feel "really bad."

On September 30, she posted a TikTok video where she opened up about the rough patch.

"I overate yesterday and im feeling really bad about it," she wrote in the text over the clip of her showing off a striped outfit featuring denim bottom.

"I'm trying to remind myself that my body needed that nourishment and if my body deserves comfort then my brain deserves comfort too," she added.

"If you're going through this ur not alone," Lizzo captioned the post.

@lizzo If you’re going through this ur not alone ❤️ ♬ soulxsigh - gingerpotter21

While she has tried to remain positive, Lizzo previously had to fend off claims that she has been using the diabetic drug Ozempic for her fitness journey.

"When you finally get ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit," she shared in an Instagram post.

Fans quickly came to her defense and congratulated the singer for all the progress that she has made so far.

"Even if it was ozempoc, who cares[?]... weight loss is weight loss," wrote one fan.

"Congratulations to you girl! People always got something to say," added another.

On August 25, she revealed via an Instagram Story that she was "taking a gap year," according to Billboard.