Ozzy Osbourne Fights to Maintain His Strength In New Video Amid Drug Relapse Claims

Jack Osbourne posted a video featuring his famous father, Ozzy Osbourne, preparing for his upcoming appearances.

The clip captures Jack guiding his dad through a workout session with a resistance band.

In a humorous exchange, the younger Osbourne challenged the legendary Black Sabbath rock star to quickly sign his name ten times, resulting in unreadable scribbles. Subtitles in the video also clarified that Ozzy's marker has run dry and a replacement is needed.

As he awkwardly lifted a dumbbell with one hand, Ozzy addressed social media users and invited them to join him and his entourage at the upcoming Son of Monsterpalooza event on October 12 and 13, 2024.

Jack detailed in the caption how they were gearing up for the upcoming fan-centric convention dedicated to honoring the world of horror films and the talented individuals involved in creating them.

This comes amid Ozzy's recent confession to relapsing on drugs despite his ongoing health issues. He admitted to indulging in marijuana again, all the while concealing his struggle with addiction from his wife, Sharon Osbourne.

The "Paranoid" crooner expressed his thoughts on the reason for his continued existence, contrasting it with the fate of his dead drinking companions. He also shared details of his struggle with addiction, revealing the recent setback involving marijuana use, as reported by the Daily Mail.

In a recent episode of the "Madhouse Chronicles Podcast," Ozzy shared that his decision to reintroduce marijuana into his life has led to thoughts of reengaging with more potent substances due to the difficulties he faces with his health.

"I am happier, but I am not completely sober. I use a bit of marijuana from time to time," he shared.

Ozzy also revealed that he experimented with a substantial amount of ketamine in an attempt to energize himself.

"I went to a doctor recently and started to have this ketamine," he said. "He put a tiny bit in me, but that was enough to spark me. That thing came back and weighted my brain."

The 75-year-old confessed to struggling with his creative abilities while sober in the 70s, saying, "I was the king of the world, a rock star, and I had the biggest party ever. The thing is, I never thought I could do a f****** thing of creativity."