Ozzy Osbourne's Final Backstage Moment Remembered by Metallica's Lars Ulrich: 'He Was Very Present and Coherent'

Lars Ulrich remembered Ozzy Osbourne's final backstage moment with clarity and warmth, describing the late singer as "present and coherent" just weeks before his death.

Ulrich, speaking on "The Howard Stern Show" on August 6, said he met with Osbourne after Black Sabbath's last show in Birmingham on July 5. Osbourne died on July 22 at age 76, following a long battle with Parkinson's disease and other health complications.

"There was no sense that would be the last time," Ulrich said. "We hugged, said hello. He was very eloquent and very sharp in his answer." The Metallica drummer noted that although Osbourne's body was clearly in decline, "he was eloquent and talking and in the moment. We We were just sitting doing small talk, but it was so warm."

Final Show, Final Impression

Stern, who kicked off the show with "Mama, I'm Coming Home," said he felt very sad about the Prince of Darkness' death. He named Osbourne as one of the top guests they ever had.

Ulrich agreed and said the whole weekend was more like a big party, not a farewell. "It was the end of the live experience, sure. But nobody left thinking that was the end of Ozzy."

Osbourne performed five solo tracks and four Sabbath songs during the concert. Ulrich said the performance was a long-awaited goal. "He got to accomplish what he wanted and maybe he just sort of let go."

Ulrich said the moment he learned Osbourne had died felt surreal. "We were all just so stunned. So sad," he said. " But at the same time he got to live, to accomplish that concert and that appearance that had been in him since before COVID."

Family Rift Resurfaces After Ozzy's Death

While the music world mourns, tensions have reportedly escalated inside the Osbourne family. In an interview taped shortly before Ozzy's death, Jack Osbourne said he and his sister Aimee "aren't close at all."

"She'll be the first to tell you that," Jack said during an appearance on the "Disrespectfully" podcast. He pointed to Aimee's choice to opt out of the family's reality show, The Osbournes, as a long-standing divide.

Kelly Osbourne echoed her brother's sentiments. In an old interview, she said, "We don't talk. She can't understand me, and I don't understand her."

Family sources suggest that the public reunion at Ozzy's memorial masked deeper fractures. With Osbourne's estate now in focus, insiders warn a legal fight over assets may be next.

"Ozzy's estate is complex," said legal analyst Adam Jones, per Radar Online. "Unless a clear will or trust is in place, this could drag on."

Sharon Osbourne is expected to receive a significant share, but Osbourne had six children. Some family members reportedly believe Aimee shouldn't inherit equally, citing her absence from The Osbournes and the brand it helped build.