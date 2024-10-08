Flaming Lips Member Steven Drodz's Missing Daughter Found

Steven Drodz of The Flaming Lips' 16-year-old daughter has been confirmed to be safe.

Drodz's daughter, Charlotte "Bowie" Drozd, was reported missing on Monday and Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne shared a missing poster of her to his social media accounts on October 7.

TMZ confirms that Charlotte has now been found. Seattle police confirmed the news to the outlet where they noted that she was not a "runaway."

"[Charlotte "Bowie" Drozd] has been located and is safe with her family," the police said.

However, the police did not say anything else at this time.

The news of Charlotte's return comes after Katy Coyne, the wife of Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne, confirmed that Charlotte had been found when she posted a picture of the missing persons poster with the word "found" on it.

"Bowie" Drozd was found safe outside of Seattle!! Thank you to everyone helping bring her home safely. There's no other information about the situation yet but she was just found," she captioned the post.

At the time when Charlotte went missing, Drozd took to X to hopefully find any information he could about his daughter.

"Our daughter Charlotte "Bowie Drozd has been missing in Seattle since 11:30am Saturday. Last seen on the monorail. We welcome any information or help," he wrote.

Our daughter Charlotte “Bowie”Drozd has been missing in Seattle since 11:30am Saturday. Last seen on the monorail. We welcome any information or help. pic.twitter.com/ThHgkr98sv — Brōzd (@drozd_stephen) October 7, 2024

Wayne took to Instagram to also ask for help as well.

""URGENT!!! Please help if you can!!! Steven's daughter ( she is 16 years old ) is missing!!! She was last seen at the Space Needle early on Saturday....I'll post more info as soon as I ncan❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 #flaminglips #theflaminglip," he said.

When Charlotte went missing, it marked another dark time for the band who recently had Nell Smith, known for her contributions to The Flaming Lips' album Where the Viaduct Looms, pass away at the age of 17.