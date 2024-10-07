The Flaming Lips' Steven Drozd's 16-Year-Old Daughter Is Missing

The Flaming Lips instrumentalist Steven Drodz's daughter, Charlotte "Bowie" Drozd, is missing. Drozd as well as The Flaming Lips' frontman, Wayne Coyne, shared a missing person poster of Charlotte on Monday on their social media accounts, asking their followers for help. Charlotte was last seen at the Seattle Space Needle and she's been missing since Oct. 5.

Bowie is 5'7" with brown eyes and brown hair. Anyone with any information is being asked to call Seattle police at 206.625.5011 or to call or text Charlotte's mother, Becky.

"Our daughter Charlotte "Bowie Drozd has been missing in Seattle since 11:30am Saturday. Last seen on the monorail. We welcome any information or help," Drozd wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Coyne wrote on Instagram, "URGENT!!! Please help if you can!!! Steven's daughter ( she is 16 years old ) is missing!!! She was last seen at the Space Needle early on Saturday....I'll post more info as soon as I ncan❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 #flaminglips #theflaminglip."