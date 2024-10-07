The Flaming Lips' Steven Drozd's 16-Year-Old Daughter Is Missing

By
Steven Drozd
Recording artist Steven Drozd of The Flaming Lips performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on October 25, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Flaming Lips instrumentalist Steven Drodz's daughter, Charlotte "Bowie" Drozd, is missing. Drozd as well as The Flaming Lips' frontman, Wayne Coyne, shared a missing person poster of Charlotte on Monday on their social media accounts, asking their followers for help. Charlotte was last seen at the Seattle Space Needle and she's been missing since Oct. 5.

Bowie is 5'7" with brown eyes and brown hair. Anyone with any information is being asked to call Seattle police at 206.625.5011 or to call or text Charlotte's mother, Becky.

"Our daughter Charlotte "Bowie Drozd has been missing in Seattle since 11:30am Saturday. Last seen on the monorail. We welcome any information or help," Drozd wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Coyne wrote on Instagram, "URGENT!!! Please help if you can!!! Steven's daughter ( she is 16 years old ) is missing!!! She was last seen at the Space Needle early on Saturday....I'll post more info as soon as I ncan❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 #flaminglips #theflaminglip."

A post shared by instagram

Tags
The Flaming Lips, Missing

© 2024 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Join the Discussion
View More
Festivals
Popular Now
Real Time Analytics