Nell Smith Dead at 17: Rising Star and Collaborator with The Flaming Lips Dies in Car Accident

Nell Smith, known for her contributions to The Flaming Lips' album "Where the Viaduct Looms," has passed away.

Recognized for her exceptional musical talent and unwavering sense of harmony, Smith had been preparing to unveil her first solo album in the coming year.

Simon Raymonde from the Cocteau Twins was the first to break the news of her passing.

Speaking on Instagram, "We are all shocked and devastated to hear of the sudden and tragic passing of our artist and dear friend Nell Smith, over the weekend in British Columbia. Nell was just 17 and was preparing for the release of her first solo record in early 2025 on Bella Union, made in Brighton with Penelope Isles' Jack and Lily Wolte."

During The Flaming Lips' performance in Portland, Oregon, on October 7, Wayne Coyne shared the tragic news of Smith's passing in a car accident in British Columbia.

He told the audience just before they played "Everything Has Changed," "We have a very sad announcement to make tonight. We have a Canadian friend, her name is Nell. We recorded an amazing album with her three years ago, an album full of songs by Nick Cave."

"We have some very sad messages today – she was killed in a car accident last night (October 6). We are reminded once again of the power of music and how encouraging it can be to be around people that you love."

Smith's parents also told followers on Instagram, "It pains us so much to say that our feisty, talented, unique, beautiful daughter was cruelly taken from us on Saturday night. We are reeling from the news and don't know what to do or say."

"She had so much more to experience and to give this world but we are grateful that she got to experience so very much in her 17 years," they added.

They concluded, "She has left an indelible mark on the word and an unfillable chasm in our hearts."

Smith first worked with The Flaming Lips in 2019. At the time, she was only 14 years old.

She made an impression by showing up at multiple concerts dressed in a parrot costume. This unique approach caught the band's eye. Smith, Coyne, and her family forged a relationship and with Coyne's support and mentorship, it fueled Smith's guitar journey, with their creative partnership flourishing amid the challenges of the pandemic.

She also created a cover album featuring songs by Cave. The Flaming Lips were highly impressed by her rendition and decided to contribute additional instrument parts to enhance the album.

The final masterpiece, "Where the Viaduct Looms," was officially released to the public in November 2021.

Smith's first album which is scheduled to be released in 2025 is still uncertain.