Justin Timberlake Looks Unrecognizable from His 'Golden Boy' Days Amid Turbulent Tour

Justin Timberlake, once known as pop music's "golden boy," appeared exhausted as he arrived in Buenos Aires, Argentina, for the next leg of his "Forget Tomorrow World Tour."

The 44-year-old singer was seen stepping off a private jet on Tuesday, keeping his hood up to shield his weary face.

Sporting a green patterned hoodie and scruffy facial hair, Timberlake carried a backpack as he made his way to a black SUV.

According to DailyMail, the singer's tour has been marred by setbacks, including poor reception to his latest album, Everything I Thought It Was.

During a February 24 concert in Minnesota, Timberlake attempted to engage fans by encouraging them to sing along to his new single.

However, the crowd remained silent, unfamiliar with the lyrics. A scathing review in the Minnesota Star Tribune criticized the performance, noting that Timberlake played too many new songs while fans had hoped for nostalgic hits.

Concertgoers were also disappointed that a signature stage prop was absent. One fan commented on Facebook that the singer spent too much time on a secondary stage, making it harder for those in the main audience to enjoy the show.

Timberlake's DWI Arrest Resurfaces as Tour Faces More Setbacks

Timberlake's world tour, already struggling with underwhelming attendance, has also been overshadowed by personal and professional controversies.

Last summer, he was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons. Bodycam footage captured him telling an officer that the arrest would "ruin" his tour—an incident that quickly went viral.

His past treatment of ex-girlfriend Britney Spears has also resurfaced, with Spears detailing painful aspects of their relationship in her 2023 memoir, "The Woman in Me."

Adding to the controversy, Timberlake's handling of the infamous 2004 Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction with Janet Jackson remains a sore subject for many.

Jackson faced professional setbacks after the incident, while Timberlake's career continued largely unaffected.

Facing renewed criticism, Timberlake issued an apology in 2021, acknowledging that he had benefited from a system that "condones misogyny and racism."

Despite the setbacks, Timberlake remains committed to his tour, which will continue through Mexico, Brazil, Norway, and Denmark before concluding on June 14, 2025. While his natural showmanship and energy have been praised, recent struggles suggest that Timberlake's golden era may be fading.

According to TheStars, His recent no-show in Columbus, Ohio, only added to fan frustration. Timberlake canceled the concert just minutes before the opening act was set to perform, citing illness. "I'm heartbroken. I have to cancel the show tonight," he wrote on Instagram, assuring fans that refunds would be issued.

The concert had already been postponed once before due to laryngitis and bronchitis, leaving ticket holders disappointed once again.