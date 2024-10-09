Garth Brooks Sues Accuser, Calls Sexual Assault Claim a 'Blackmail' for Millions

Garth Brooks is fighting back against the person who accused him of sexual assault.

The country star has launched a lawsuit aimed at getting both compensatory and punitive damages, arguing that the accuser tried to extort a large amount of money from him.

According to the filing obtained by Us Weekly, "When Jane Roe threatened to publish lies about him — intending to blackmail Plaintiff into paying her millions of dollars — Plaintiff filed this lawsuit to preserve his reputation, establish the truth, and put a stop to her scheme."

He also filed a motion in court asking to keep the identities of his accusers private.

"For the sake of his family, and out of respect for Roe's family as well, Plaintiff titled this action 'John Doe vs. Jane Roe.'"

However, Brooks decided to file a secondary submission containing both their names.

The "If Tomorrow Never Comes" singer is seeking compensation for damages resulting from the accuser's alleged intentional emotional distress, defamation, and invasion of privacy, including direct and indirect consequences.

READ MORE: Garth Brooks Fights Back Against Sexual Assault Allegations and Performs in Vegas

Despite this, the country icon emphasized that the financial reparations are insufficient to address the harm done to his standing entirely.

According to the legal filing, "[The accuser] will suffer no hardship from an injunction of her wrongful conduct, while [Brooks] will suffer irreparable harm if no injunction is issued."

It was further claimed that his accuser had initiated contact by sending a letter on July 17. The letter reportedly warned of publicizing allegations against him unless he complied with a demand for a significant sum to prevent a lawsuit from being filed.

In a purported follow-up letter dated August 23, the individual making accusations conveyed a willingness to withhold proceeding with a allegedly false and damaging legal claim against Brooks in return for a substantial financial settlement.

Brooks contended in his formal response that the accusations lacked veracity and sought a legal ruling affirming that the Defendant's claims of sexual impropriety against him were baseless.

In addition, he verified that the individual who made the accusation had been employed by him as a freelance worker for approximately 15 years before moving to Mississippi in 2020.

He claimed she encountered financial difficulties, prompting her to seek financial aid.

"Plaintiff complied out of loyalty, friendship, and a desire to improve Defendant's condition. But Defendant's demands for financial assistance only increased, with Defendant ultimately asking Plaintiff for salaried employment and medical benefits."

Here’s what happens when a military Veteran makes a request! BEST moment of the night!!!!! love, g pic.twitter.com/vlXznDy7Re — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) October 6, 2024

This comes amid the recent filing dated October 3 where the accuser alleged that Brooks committed sexual assault against her while they were on a business trip to Los Angeles in 2019 and displayed inappropriate behavior in several instances.