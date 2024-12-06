Trisha Yearwood Returns to the Spotlight Amid Garth Brooks' Ongoing Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Tisha Yearwood is getting into the holiday spirit, even if she is solo.

The country music singer perfumed at the annual Christmas tree lighting in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 5. She took the stage at the Ellipse in President's Park and performed some festive tunes for the national event.

Yearwood was wearing a red pantsuit, and she performed for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. She ended her performance by taking a bow.

Notably, her husband, Garth Brooks, was absent, even though he has supported her at several events over the years.

His absence comes as Brooks is currently battling a lawsuit that alleges that he committed sexual assault, rape and battery of his former hairstylist.

The complaint, which was filed in a state court in California on Oct. 3, contains allegations that Brooks raped his former hairstylist, undressed in her presence, exposed his genitals and buttocks, and openly spoke about sex and sexual fantasies in several incidents in 2019.

After the lawsuit was filed in court, Brooks publicly named his accuser in a counter-lawsuit he filed with the District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi Northern Division. He is suing for compensatory and punitive damages.

According to Hello Magazine, the singer claims that the lawsuit has caused "intentional infliction of emotional distress, defamation, and false light invasion of privacy."

He goes on to allege that his accuser "devised a malicious scheme to blackmail" him into paying her "millions of dollars" after he "rejected her request for salaried employment and medical benefits."

The woman's legal team has since responded, by saying that they will "be moving for maximum sanctions against him immediately."

Brooks has also released a statement regarding the allegations, denying the claims by his former hairstylist.

"For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face," he said, according to Fox 59.

"Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of—ugly acts no human should ever do to another," the singer added.

After news of the lawsuit broke, Brooks shared that he has discussed moving to Ireland. He shared the news during a recent Facebook Live for his series, Inside Studio G. In it, he revealed that Yearwood was the one pushing to move to the county.

"The Queen is pushing hard for the house in Ireland," he said via Hello.

"I think this last time over there, she just fell head over heels in love with the country. We played two weekends, we went on that stint across the country, and everyone was so sweet to her," Brooks added.

"For anybody that gets to play music, you're d--n lucky if you get to play in Ireland, and I'll be d--n lucky if I get to play there again. I love that place," he continued.