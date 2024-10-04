Garth Brooks Fights Back Against Sexual Assault Allegations and Performs in Vegas

Garth Brooks has broken his silence on the bombshell sexual assault lawsuit that has been filed against him.

In his statement, the "Friends In Low Places" singer denied the allegations brought forth against him and called them "lies" and "tragic tales."

"For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face," Brooks' statement to Newsweek read.

"Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of—ugly acts no human should ever do to another. We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides," he continued.

"I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now. I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be," the statement concluded.

Brooks is currently in the middle of his Garth Brooks/Plus ONE residency and he posted a picture from his concert after the lawsuit had hit the press.

"If there was ever a night that I really needed this, TONIGHT was that night! Thank you for my life!!!!! love, g," he said.

On October 3, it was revealed that Brooks was the subject of a lawsuit filed by a "Jane Roe." In her complaint obtained by TMZ, she alleges that she was hired by Trisha Yearwoodin 1999 before being hired by Brooks in 2017 to do his hair and makeup. However, the lawsuit goes on to allege that Brooks participated in instances of sexual battery as well as violently raping her in 2019. The woman alleges that when the pair traveled to Los Angeles, Brooks denied her request to have her own hotel room. She goes on to allege that Brooks appeared naked in the doorway and dragged her to a bed where he raped her. In the lawsuit, the woman alleges that Brooks held her by the ankles upside down and penetrated her. He allegedly did so so violently that she believed she was breaking in two.

Yearwood has yet to address the allegations brought against her husband and Brooks is still planning on performing his 2024 and 2025 residency dates.

The amount of money that the woman is suing Brooks for has not been disclosed.