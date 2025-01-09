Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Perform at Jimmy Carter's Funeral Amid His Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Garth Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, put on a united front amid his ongoing rape allegations case.

The singers appeared at the funeral of the late President Jimmy Carter where they gave an acoustic rendition of the song "Imagine" by John Lennon. The couple was accompanied by a choir.

Brooks and Yearwood appear together as the former was previously accused of sexual assault and rape in October. The suit was brought on by the singer's former makeup artist, who alleged that the singer had taken her to Los Angeles for a tribute to Sam Moore. However, things allegedly took a turn when they arrived in Los Angeles for the event and Brooks denied her request for her own hotel room.

She goes on to allege that Brooks appeared naked in the doorway and dragged her to a bed where he assaulted her.

She claimed that Brooks held her by the ankles upside down and penetrated her. He allegedly did so so violently that she believed she was "breaking in two."

Brooks has since fired back at the allegations and released a statement about the events.

"For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face," he told Newsweek.

"Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of—ugly acts no human should ever do to another. We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides," the statement continued.

In December, Yearwood retuned to the spotlight amid the ongoing suit where she performed at the annual Christmas tree lighting in Washington, D.C. Brooks was absent from the event.

After news of the lawsuit broke, Brooks shared that he has discussed moving to Ireland. He revealed the news during a recent Facebook Live for his series, Inside Studio G. In it, he shared that Yearwood was the one pushing to move to the county.

"I think this last time over there, she just fell head over heels in love with the country. We played two weekends, we went on that stint across the country, and everyone was so sweet to her," he said.

In December, Brooks faced a legal setback when his efforts to dismiss the case against him were denied by the court.