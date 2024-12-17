Court Rules Against Garth Brooks' Motion to Dismiss Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Following his accusations on October 3, Garth Brooks' efforts to dismiss the allegations against him have been denied by the court.

On December 17, Rolling Stone reported that the court had rejected the country singer's plea to dismiss a complaint filed against him. Court documents revealed the singer argued the case was "duplicative" of a prior lawsuit alleging defamation and extortion, which he filed against his accuser earlier this year.

The judge overseeing Brooks' case, denied the singer's request without leniency, before placing the status of his legal battle on hold. As a result, this request was criticized by the lawyers of the accuser, who was reportedly Brooks' former stylist and makeup artist. According to the claims, the stylist alleged she was raped by Brooks in 2019.

Brooks' preemptive lawsuit in September was also described by the accuser's lawyers as a "forum-shopping maneuver."

The singer's September lawsuit also attempted to deny the accuser access to the anti-SLAPP statute. This law protects the individual from trivial claims intended to prohibit someone's right to freedom of speech.

The anonymous plaintiff referred to as Jane Roe, alleged several instances of sexual assault from Brooks. One of these was when she and Brooks arrived in Los Angeles, where the stylist was denied to have her own room at the hotel. The allegations recounted how the accuser was raped in a bed.

In another incident, the accuser claimed that Brooks had sexually assaulted her after stepping out of the shower naked.