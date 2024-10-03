Garth Brooks Accused of Violently Raping His Makeup Artist in Lawsuit

Garth Brooks is the subject of a new lawsuit over rape allegations.

The country music superstar is being sued by a woman who claims she worked for Trisha Yearwood, his wife, before she was then employed by Brooks to also do his hair and makeup. In the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, the woman -- listed as "Jane Roe" -- claims that in 2019 Garth took her to Los Angeles for a GRAMMY tribute to Sam Moore. However, things took a turn when they boarded the private plane and the woman noticed that they would be traveling alone.

The woman alleges that when the pair got to Los Angeles, Brooks denied her request to have her own hotel room. She goes on to allege that Brooks appeared naked in the doorway and dragged her to a bed where he raped her.

In the lawsuit, the woman alleges that Brooks held her by the ankles upside down and penetrated her. He allegedly did so so violently that she believed she was breaking in two.

After the incident, the woman alleges that it was business as usual between the two of them and that she even did his hair and makeup for the event. The woman said that she continued to do her job because of the finical hardships she was facing at the time and Brooks used that to his advantage.

In another incident prior to the alleged rape, the woman claims that she went to Brooks' house to do his makeup when he appeared naked out of the shower with an erection. He then proceeded to use her hands to touch his genitalia. She also alleges that Brooks would fondle her while she was doing his hair and makeup and that he would touch himself after.

Brooks has yet to publicly respond to the allegations. The amount the woman is suing Brooks for has not been disclosed.