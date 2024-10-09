Tina Knowles' Emotional Speech Moves Beyoncé to Tears at Glamour Women of the Year Awards

The spotlight shone on the mothers who raised some of the entertainment industry's brightest stars at the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year Award.

Recognized for their invaluable contributions were Donna, Travis Kelce's mother; Maggie Baird, who raised Billie Eilish; and Mandy Teefey, Selena Gomez's mom.

Tina Knowles addressed the audience with an emotional Beyoncé watching and said, "I've been so blessed in my life to do many things. I've had many careers, but I've always said that the best job that I've ever had is being a mother."

She also reflected on parenting, "I've had the privilege of raising and helping to raise four daughters... two that were born to me and two that were a gift from God."

"You know, I was somewhat of a rebellious teen and a young adult, and I didn't always follow the rules, but the day that I became a mother, I decided that this was one thing that I wouldn't screw up."

Tina Knowles’ heartfelt speech at Glamour’s Women Of The Year Awards moves daughter Beyonce to tears 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹 #TinaKnowles #WOTY #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/zUrCb1mxIa — Aaron Fernandes (@AaronRFernandes) October 9, 2024

X user @beyoncegarden spotted the "Texas Hold 'Em" hitmaker and tweeted, "beyoncé bussing out in tears during mama tina's speech, oh it's REAL."

beyoncé bussing out in tears during mama tina's speech, oh it's REAL🥺 pic.twitter.com/DujrNzdiu4 — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) October 9, 2024

@itz1_naomi also said, "I cried too ngl," while @TheEmpressTiff wrote, "Omg I just want to hug her."

At the event, Beyoncé looked absolutely glamorous with her eye-catching hairstyle. Her platinum blonde hair flowed in beautiful curls, evoking the timeless style of Marilyn Monroe.

#Beyonce and #KellyRowland linking up at #GlamourWOTY to celebrate and honor Miss Tina is just what we needed to see 🥹 pic.twitter.com/XYevs0HFCw — Glamour (@glamourmag) October 9, 2024

She wore a stunning gold silk maxi skirt paired with a snug yellow sweater that highlighted her famous hourglass figure. Strutting confidently in towering gold platform heels, she completed her look with a luxurious fur coat that added an extra touch of elegance.

Following a brief photo session, Beyoncé and her mother, Tina, left the ceremony and went to a popular restaurant for a meal.

The ceremony marked Beyoncé's first public appearance after news broke that she had entered her latest album, "Cowboy Carter," for consideration in the country category at the Grammy Awards.

Following the disappointment of not receiving any nominations at the CMA Awards and going winless at the People's Choice Country Awards, the mom-of-three has decided to submit her work for consideration in other genres.

Despite having a successful career with numerous Grammy wins and nominations, Beyonce has never been recognized in the country music category.