Liam Payne's Sophomore Album 'Completely on Pause' After Surprise One Direction Revelation

Liam Payne fans will have to wait a bit longer for new music from the former One Direction member.

According to a new report, his sophomore album is on pause and is the latest blow to the singer's career after a turbulent few weeks.

The Sun reports that his sophomore album has been quietly put on ice, partially due to the album's first single "Teardrops" underperforming after it was released in March of this year.

"Things are tough for Liam at the moment," a friend told the outlet.

To make matters worse, Payne's manager also took a step back from the star earlier this year and since then, Payne has been "struggling without his guidance."

"Things have started to seem slightly erratic, with plans being made before they are cancelled last minute," the friend said.

"Liam had been doing really well on his second album but now it's completely on pause. Liam is telling people now he has no idea if it'll ever be released," they added.

The Sun goes on to report that in addition to his second album being shelved, so has a planned documentary about the singer.

Indeed it has been a tough few weeks for the former boyband member. Earlier this week, his ex, Maya Henry, blasted Payne's fans who claimed that she was "obsessed" with him.

In her bombshell tell-all, she revealed that Payne was pushed up against the wall by former One Direction member Zayn Malik over a dispute they had while in the band together.

Neither artist has confirmed the news as of reporting, but it also comes as Payne was blasted online for his behavior at Niall Horan's concert in Argentina. Videos from social media show Payne dancing and singing for a group of screaming fans below his private box at the show. Many people believed that this took away from Horan's show with deliberate attention-seeking behavior.

Payne spoke with The Independent and shared why he decided to go to Horan's show.

"We're going to Argentina. One, because we want to. Two, because we want to. And three, because Niall Horan's playing down there and I think we might just go and say 'hello,'" he said.

"It's been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We've got a lot to talk about and I would like to square up a couple things with the boy. No bad vibes or nothing like that but we just need to talk," Payne added.