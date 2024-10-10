Garth Brooks' Reputation on the Line as TV Show Pulls His Song Over Legal Scandal: 'Beginning of the End'

Network executives removed a rendition of Garth Brooks' hit song, "Friends in Low Places," from a featured segment on "The Late Late Show" dedicated to country music.

The yearly special was recorded on Thursday, October 3, to cater to performers with live shows scheduled across the nation the following day.

Michael English took the stage to perform Brooks', however, amid reports of the latter facing serious allegations of rape, sexual assault, and battery in a US court, the performance was abruptly called off.

According to a source who spoke to Radar Online, "This song being dropped is just the beginning of the end for Garth."

"He's spent years at the top, but no TV network or streamer wants the sniff of scandal these days with all the 'wokery' and 'cancel culture' around."

"Besides his reputation lying in tatters depending on how this case plays out, this could really hurt him where it hurts – in the wallet."

This comes amid an expert's view that Brooks went on a "high-stakes" approach in response to the sexual assault accusation made against him.

Allegations have recently surfaced against the "Standing Outside the Fire" crooner regarding an incident involving "Jane Roe" during a business trip in 2019. The accuser, who initially started as a makeup and hairstylist for the singer's wife in 1999, transitioned to working directly with him in 2017.

"On the one hand, filing a defamation suit signals that Brooks is taking an aggressive stance to protect his reputation," Duncan Levin, a lawyer who is not directly involved with the case, told Fox News.

Yikes, the complaint against Garth Brooks seems to imply they have phone recordings and texts showing he was fooling around w/the makeup artist pic.twitter.com/mzUFh0Rtk9 — sleuth 🔍 (@jmadison60) October 6, 2024

"This can sometimes work in favor of public figures who believe they are falsely accused as it forces the accuser to provide evidence supporting their claims. However, naming the accuser could backfire, particularly if the accusation is credible or if the accuser gains sympathy from the public."

"It could also be seen as an attempt to intimidate or dissuade other potential accusers from coming forward, which would draw criticism."

Levin, who defended Harvey Weinstein previously, also claimed, "Legally, Brooks will need to prove that the allegations are false and have caused him reputational damage, a high bar in defamation cases."

The legal expert said that to avoid negative public reactions, famous individuals opt not to disclose the accuser's identity.

Levin pointed out that the confidence Brooks or his legal team exhibited in their defense strategy could explain their aggressive stance.

The decision to file a countersuit indicates their belief in their ability to not only refute the allegations but also prove them unfounded.

However, Levin revealed that this approach carries risks. Should Brooks lack a solid defense, the countersuit could be perceived as retaliatory, potentially exacerbating the damage to his reputation.

The attorney concluded, "In sum, this is a high-risk, high-reward strategy. If Brooks wins the defamation suit, it could clear his name in the court of public opinion. But if the countersuit backfires, it could fuel negative public perception and expose him to greater legal jeopardy."