Lizzo is no longer a vegan despite being a vocal supporter of the plant-based eating program.

In her latest Instagram update documenting her weight loss journey, the "About Damn Time" hitmaker shared what she ate in a day as a "former vegan."

Based on the clip, Lizzo started her day by drinking some lemon water and eating egg white cups, fruits, and cauliflower hashbrown.

For lunch, she enjoyed some buffalo chicken lettuce wrap and homemade peach tea. She also had okra water.

For dinner, Lizzo opted to indulge in some grilled chicken with asparagus and carrots on the side.

Since the Grammy-winning artist had been very vocal about being a vegan in the past, she knew that her post would come as a shock to most of her fans.

So in a voiceover, she explained why she decided to add meat back into her diet, saying, "When I got to Japan, I was in awe with how clean and delicious their food was. I indulged in fresh sushi and fluffy egg and I was amazed at how good my body felt the next day."

According to her, she did some research and found that animal proteins could help her lose weight and have more energy.

"This is the diet that's helped me reach my goals and helped me feel good in my body," she added.

Despite her explanation, many fans voiced disapproval of her choice. They also let her know that they were disappointed in her decision to eat animal meat.

"That 'former vegan" part hurts because no one needs to eat animal products to maintain their health," one wrote, while another stated, "You realize you can get plenty off protein as a vegan right?"

Meanwhile, other fans came to her defense and pointed out that Lizzo can eat what she wants because she knows what's best for her body.

"You look amazing. Eat what makes your body and mind function the best," one fan commented. Someone else added, "Girl, you look amazing! And this just goes to show that different diets are effective depending on your body type."

In her latest Instagram update, Lizzo admitted that going back to eating meat is a "sensitive" subject matter, but she wanted to be "honest" with her fans. She also encouraged them to "do what's best for you in your life at the moment."