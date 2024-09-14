Harry Styles' Next Big Move: Glastonbury Slot and New Album Buzz Heat Up For 2025

Harry Styles may be in discussions to headline Glastonbury next year, according to an unnamed source speaking to The Sun.

Word has it that festival organizer Emily Eavis has reached out to him about taking the spotlight on the legendary Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm.

"Harry would be an amazing headliner for Glastonbury. Emily has been eager to have him perform at Worthy Farm for ages, but the timing has never lined up," a source told The Sun.

Some fans had speculated about Styles performing at this year's Glastonbury festival, but this did not materialize.

The same unnamed source suggested that Styles might be preparing to release a fourth album next year, though this remains unconfirmed.

"Harry would be an incredible act to watch on the Pyramid Stage. Glastonbury has a fallow year in 2026, so booking Harry for next year would be perfect," the insider added.

"It is something the team at Glastonbury are pushing for. Whether that dream will come true, however, is still to be decided by Harry's team."

Having just wrapped up his 173-date "Love on Tour" show, Styles schedule was finally freed up after nearly two years of non-stop performances worldwide.

The tour kicked off in September 2021 and ended in July 2023, ending a 22-month journey that kept Styles busy.

Last July, Styles made a guest appearance on stage during Stevie Nicks' BST show in Hyde Park.

In a touching homage to Nicks' late bandmate Christine McVie on what should have been her 81st birthday, the duo performed a heartfelt rendition of "Landslide" and "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around."

