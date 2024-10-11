'Hamilton' Broadway Dancer Zelig Williams Is Missing

Zelig Williams is missing. The Broadway dancer has appeared in productions of Hamilton and MJ the Musical and is now being reported as a missing persons by his family.

ABC7 reports that his mother reported him as a missing persons after she did not hear from him for 24 hours. Family members told police that it was not like Williams to go that long without getting into contact with them. They go on to say that the dancer is in need of prescription medication, though they did not specify what medicine he needed.

Hugh Jackman, who previously worked with Williams on his The Man. The Music. The Show. tour in 2019 asked for help in a post to his social media accounts. He urged anyone with information to please speak to the authorities.

"We love you. We are praying for you safe return," he said in the post.

Williams was last seen on the morning of October 3 and has officially been missing for over a week. The New York Post reports that his car was found abandoned near a 500-mile-long trail in a popular South Carolina National Park.

He was last seen leaving his mother's house and was not seen again by his family. They then reported him missing the next day. After being reported missing, he was seen driving around Congaree National Park.

It is unclear as to what he was doing in the park.

According to the New York Post, Williams stands at 6 ft. tall, has short black hair, a birthmark on his throat, and skin pigmentation on his legs and hands. He was last seen in a white T-shirt, black pants and brown slides.

Christine McLaughlin Barber, his aunt, spoke with WACH where she shared that the family began to get concerned for his safety after an odd "SOS ping" from his phone was issued minutes after leaving his mother's house.

"Around 9:50 Thursday morning, he left just normally as he would. About ten minutes later, we received an SOS ping from his phone from one of his friends in New York, indicating a crash," she said.

There was no indication of a crash, she shared to the outlet. His family is now pleading for any help in the case.

Williams previously starred in several Broadway shows as a dancer. Williams starred in Broadway's MJ Musical from February 2022 to December 2023 and performed in the hit musical Hamilton from 2016 to 2017.