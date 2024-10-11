Ariana Grande Calls Out Her Body Image Haters On Charli XCX 'Brat' Remix Album Feature

"thank u, next" singer Ariana Grande has had an objectively successful year, from a starring role in the highly-anticipated feature film "Wicked" to her SNL musical guest spot this coming weekend. However, that hasn't stopped the haters from inserting their two cents.

Many have taken to social media to comment on the multi-talented artists' recent change in appearance. She's seemingly lost a drastic amount of weight in recent months, attributing this to her new movie role and "dropping unhealthy habits like eating poorly and drinking while on anti-depressants." The conversation has only continued to brew, however, with many speculating an eating disorder.

it’s obviously none of my business but is Ariana sick or dealing with an eating disorder bc she is concerningly skinny https://t.co/zNXGcdneu0 — 🏳️‍⚧️ 🇵🇸 Michelle Myers 🇵🇸 🏳️‍⚧️ (@SCircledick) October 11, 2024

While stans have come to Grande's defense, this hasn't stopped the dialogue from growing. So much so that Grande used her time on Charli XCX's Brat Remix album Brat And It's Completely Different But Also Still Brat to say a final word.

On the "Sympathy is a knife" remix, Grande gets candid about addressing the hate, singing "It's a knife when they dissect your body on the front page / It's a knife when they won't believe you, why should you explain? / It's a knife when the mean fans hate the nice fans / When somebody says, "Ari, I think you've totally changed" / When somebody says they like the old me and not the new me / And I'm like, "Who the f*ck is she?"

This wouldn't be the first time the Academy Award-winning songstress has addressed the internet chatter within her art. Her most recent album's lead single "yes, and?" features the subtle line "Do not comment on my body, do not reply / Your business is yours and mine is mine."

She's also shared an in-depth response on social media, addressing concerns in a vulnerable self-recorded TikTok. "I just wanted to address your concerns about my body. I know personally for me, the body that you have been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body."

She continues, "I know I shouldn't have to explain that but I thought that maybe having an openness and some kind of vulnerability here would be— that something good might come from it, I don't know. But that's the first thing: Healthy can look different for everyone."

Despite concerns, Grande reassures fans she's the healthiest and happiest she's ever been.