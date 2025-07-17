Ariana Grande Addresses Music Retirement Rumors on Instagram

Ariana Grande has officially shut down questions about retiring from music, making it clear fans will continue to hear her voice.

In an Instagram post on July 16, she reassured followers that music remains her "lifeline."

According to ENews, the singer posted a video clip of herself performing at the 2024 Met Gala. She wrote, "Very silly of you all to assume that just because I have my hands full with many things, that I plan to abandon singing & music. It is and has always been my lifeline."

The 31‑year‑old also hinted that her music may not follow the same release pattern as before. (Note: Ariana has been releasing albums every two years since 2016.) Now, she's taking her time and enjoying creativity on her own schedule.

In the same post, Ariana shared her excitement for finding a new balance in her life.

She added, "Finding a balance between many projects and endeavors I love, and doing it my own way," before teasing, "I'm working on a plan to sing for you all next year, even if it's just for a little. I love you." That's a big relief for fans who feared her music days might be dwindling.

Ariana Grande says she is working on plans for a small tour for next year & that she is not abandoning music for acting. pic.twitter.com/wccudtJdeS — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 16, 2025

Ariana Balances Hollywood Roles and Music Dreams

Ariana has been busy with her acting career lately. She'll play the voice role in the film version of Dr. Seuss' "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" She's also set to appear in the next "Meet the Parents" movie.

Plus, the second part of her musical blockbuster "Wicked: For Good" will hit theaters in November. Even with acting roles piling up, she says singing will always be part of her life, Hola! said.

It's not the first time Ariana has mentioned this shift. In a November interview on the "Las Culturistas" podcast, she said her time working in "Wicked" helped her reconnect with her love for musical theater. "It heals me to do that," she shared, as she talked about her roots in theater and comedy.

Despite leaning more into acting, Ariana reiterated: "I'm always going to make music. I'm always going to go on stage. I'm always going to do pop stuff, I pinky promise."

Her words carry the warmth and honesty fans appreciate — she's excited about new projects, but won't walk away from music.